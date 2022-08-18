Read full article on original website
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Swanton Board, teachers agree to contract
The Swanton Board of Education and two unions have come to an agreement on new contracts. On Wednesday, the Board voted to approve a new three-year contract with the teacher in the Swanton Education Association. The contract will give the teachers a 3% base pay increase each year. In addition...
New COVID cases on the rise in Fulton Co.
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 363.2 to 391.7 as of Thursday....
USPS hosting jobs event
TOLEDO — The Toledo Post Office, 435 South St Clair Street, will host a job application workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants, Mail Hander Assistants, Postal Support Employees, Rural Carrier Associates, and Tractor Trailer Operators. Starting salary is between $17.32 and $27.52 per hour.
Addiction awareness event slated in Wauseon
An addition awareness event is planned for Sunday in Wauseon. The Time for A Call to ACTION event will be held at Homecoming Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ACTION represents Addition, Compassion, Treatment, Intervention, Overdose, and Narcan. There will be rehab facility and support group information and connection,...
Courthouse News
Jenna Burley, 20, Archbold, CNC operator, and Brendan Kent, Otisville, Mich., 20, diesel tech. Austin Miles, 26, Holland, Ohio, pharmacist, and Kendalyn Noe, 26, Metamora, physical therapist. Paula Ferguson, 61, Fayette, retired, and James Fruchey, 77, Fayette, retired. Briana Criswell, 21, Wauseon, lead teacher, and Noah Quintanilla, 23, Wauseon, garage...
E. coli linked to lettuce
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. There have been 22 reported cases in Wood County, with seven hospitalizations. The age range is...
Wauseon girls golf takes third behind Tinora, Springfield
Wauseon’s Calaway Gerken uses her wedge around the third hole green at Ironwood Thursday in a tri-match with Tinora and Springfield. The Indians finished third to the Rams and Blue Devils. Each team shot a 212, however, Wauseon had the highest fifth person score and thus took third. Gerken led the Indians with a 40, Jaylee Perez was next at 54, Ashley Fisher 55 and Jayde Ramos 63.
Panthers stun Pilots on the gridiron
DEFIANCE — Delta football rallied late to earn a 22-19 win on the road at Ayersville Friday night in the season opener. Trailing by a score of 19-14, Delta defensive end Maverick Mercer forced a strip sack that Caleb Lantz scooped up and took to the house for a touchdown with under five minutes to go. The Panthers tacked on a two-point conversion to put them on top, 22-19, and that’s how it would end.
Indians pound Rossford in boys soccer
ROSSFORD — Wauseon rolled to a 12-0 victory on the road against Rossford in the boys soccer opener on Saturday. Both Braden Vajen and Benicio Torres recorded hat tricks for the Indians. Robby Crossland added two goals. Also scoring for Wauseon were Eli Delgado, Joshua Bourn, Collin Mennetti and Beau Reeder.
Second half surge powers Archbold past Genoa
Archbold shut out visiting Genoa 14-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 35-14 win in the football season opener Friday night. The Blue Streaks’ Carson Dominique tallied three touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Cade Brenner threw for a score and ran for another to lead the Archbold offense.
Wauseon girls poised to have success in 2022
Wauseon girls soccer will lean on its upperclassmen this season, looking to have another successful season. The Indians finished 14-3-2 a season ago. “Last year we were able to put together a strong showing in both league and district play, and I would hope that we have something to say about both races again this year,” said head coach Brandon Schroeder. “We are optimistic about our newcomers and their ability to step into some big shoes, and are blessed with the leadership of our juniors and seniors returning. Both of these things have us excited to get our season underway and see just what we can accomplish.”
Evergreen football cruises to win over North Baltimore Tigers
FINDLAY — When it was all said and done, Evergreen did what they expected to do Friday night, rolling over outmanned North Baltimore 48-0, making first-year Viking coach Evan Karchner a winner in his opening game. The contest was played at Findlay’s Donnell Stadium. “We have been harping...
