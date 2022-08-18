Read full article on original website
E. coli linked to lettuce
A Bowling Green woman is suing Wendy’s after she reportedly became seriously ill after eating tainted lettuce at the restaurant. Sara Boron filed a complaint late Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. There have been 22 reported cases in Wood County, with seven hospitalizations. The age range is...
180th Fighter Wing plans night flights
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights through Thursday, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12 a.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance...
Governor announces two-stage ditch grant program
TOLEDO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) on Monday announced a $5 million grant program for a new H2Ohio Best Management Practice – the two-stage ditch. A two-stage ditch is a conservation practice that modifies the shape of a drainage ditch to create vegetation benches on each side. The vegetative benches slow water flow and reduce downstream nutrient runoff.
