KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO