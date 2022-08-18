ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Two people injured, suspect in custody following stabbing in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday evening after they were involved in an aggravated battery incident, police said. The Shawnee Police Department stated officers responded to the 13900 block of West 63rd Terrace about 9:30 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man had cuts on his face. Another man, a 60-year-old, had a minor stab wound on his arm, police reported.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Suspect in KCMO homicide, child abduction that led to Amber Alert turns himself in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has reported that Jordan Owsley has turned himself into law enforcement. Owsley, a 27-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marvin Williams, as well as taking his two children Sunday afternoon from a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 injured in shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Police#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Missing woman with health conditions considered endangered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman believed to be endangered. Margaret Thompson, a 31-year-old woman was last seen leaving the area of 31st and Main streets Monday morning at 5:30 in a silver Ford Fusion. The vehicle also had two other people inside who possibly go by the names Ashley and David.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Stolen dog in Mission found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Woman rescued in KCK house fire dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 74-year-old woman has died after she had been rescued in a house fire Monday. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department stated firefighters and medical staff at the University of Kansas Hospital made “heroic and extraordinary efforts” to give her a chance at survival.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Drowning reported at Hillsdale Lake Marina in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Authorities in Miami County are investigating a drowning at the Hillsdale Lake Marina. The Miami County Sheriff’s Department said a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters near the Marina. Life-saving measures were performed on the individual on scene and they...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Three people seriously injured following Troost high-speed car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A witness told police a white Infiniti that crashed into another car Monday evening was driving 100 mph before the collision. The Kansas City Police Department stated the Infiniti was driving south on Troost Avenue just before 6 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car, crossed the double yellow lines and struck a white Hyundai head-on at 54th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park

KCPS was the first school district in the nation to lose that status back in 2000. The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd

The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new body and dash camera video showcasing their officers during a high-speed pursuit more than three weeks ago. Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Even if students can see the school from their house,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy