FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Two people injured, suspect in custody following stabbing in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday evening after they were involved in an aggravated battery incident, police said. The Shawnee Police Department stated officers responded to the 13900 block of West 63rd Terrace about 9:30 p.m. and found a 29-year-old man had cuts on his face. Another man, a 60-year-old, had a minor stab wound on his arm, police reported.
Police: Suspect in homicide, Amber Alert turned self in at KCPD headquarters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday that a suspect in a homicide and Amber Alert turned himself in at the police headquarters off Locust Street in downtown KCMO. Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled Sunday’s Amber Alert after suspect Jordan Owsley’s two children were...
Man shot and killed near homeless camp in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man near a homeless camp early Tuesday morning in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast. Officers were flagged down just after midnight at St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard by someone who directed them to a gunshot victim to the east, near a homeless camp. There authorities found an adult male shot and unresponsive. Officers performed CPR and handed the man off to emergency medical crews, who transported him to a nearby hospital. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
Suspect in KCMO homicide, child abduction that led to Amber Alert turns himself in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has reported that Jordan Owsley has turned himself into law enforcement. Owsley, a 27-year-old man, was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Marvin Williams, as well as taking his two children Sunday afternoon from a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street, leading to an Amber Alert being issued.
FULL VIDEO: Police release video of pursuit, arrest of Lawrence man accused in double homicide
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department has released dash and body camera video following a police pursuit, shots being fired, and the arrest of a man accused in two homicides. It also appears some of the video was shot by a drone. Following a press conference, the police...
2 injured in shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people are dead and three are in custody following a shooting in Independence on Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue. Investigators remain on scene and are attempting to piece...
Missing woman with health conditions considered endangered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in finding a woman believed to be endangered. Margaret Thompson, a 31-year-old woman was last seen leaving the area of 31st and Main streets Monday morning at 5:30 in a silver Ford Fusion. The vehicle also had two other people inside who possibly go by the names Ashley and David.
Stolen dog in Mission found after near week-long search
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
Woman rescued in KCK house fire dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 74-year-old woman has died after she had been rescued in a house fire Monday. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department stated firefighters and medical staff at the University of Kansas Hospital made “heroic and extraordinary efforts” to give her a chance at survival.
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
Drowning reported at Hillsdale Lake Marina in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Authorities in Miami County are investigating a drowning at the Hillsdale Lake Marina. The Miami County Sheriff’s Department said a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters near the Marina. Life-saving measures were performed on the individual on scene and they...
Three people seriously injured following Troost high-speed car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A witness told police a white Infiniti that crashed into another car Monday evening was driving 100 mph before the collision. The Kansas City Police Department stated the Infiniti was driving south on Troost Avenue just before 6 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car, crossed the double yellow lines and struck a white Hyundai head-on at 54th Street.
Amber Alert issued in Kansas City for 2 missing girls; vehicle fled scene of homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City. Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Marlaya Owsley, 8, and Cassiah Owsley, 4, were in the vehicle driven by the suspect. Jordan...
Guns stolen after cars broken into outside KCI Expo Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several guns were stolen this weekend from the parking lot of the KCI Expo Center. The thefts were reported to police around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unknown when exactly they occurred. Eight vehicles were broken into. In some cases, glass windows...
Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park
KCPS was the first school district in the nation to lose that status back in 2000. The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the...
Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children were found safe. The suspect who took the vehicle with the children is still on the loose, but the children are safe. Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The...
Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd
The Lawrence Police Department is sharing new body and dash camera video showcasing their officers during a high-speed pursuit more than three weeks ago. Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Even if students can see the school from their house,...
Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood deemed not harmful
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspicious package call closed a Planned Parenthood location Monday morning. An employee of the Planned Parenthood - Comprehensive Health Center at West 109th Street reported the item about 8 a.m. The Overland Park Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene and found the...
