Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
13abc.com
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apology and a dismissal -- that’s what the lawyers for Olympic Bronze Medal winning boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is asking. She was arrested at her home last month. Now her lawyers say this is a chance to restore her reputation. They’ve given the city one week to respond.
13abc.com
Toledo man arrested, accused of shooting woman at party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman at a party this summer. According to court documents, Alton Reid Jr. is facing a Felonious Assault charge after a shooting that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital in June. It happened in the 600...
hometownstations.com
Dante Tate makes appearance in Hancock County for pre-trial
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who is accused of being part of a Bluffton police officer's death appeared in Hancock County court today(8/23/22). 19-year-old Dante Tate appeared for a pre-trial. He's accused of being in the car that struck and killed Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis back in March of 2022. Tate is facing two counts each of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of complicity to receiving stolen property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects in alleged assault, robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify suspects in an alleged assault and robbery. According to police, the incident took place in the 3400 block of Rushland Ave. on August 18. An incident report states that law enforcement met the 44-year-old victim at a hospital....
13abc.com
Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
13abc.com
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Zachary Hughes sentenced to prison for his part in drug-related death
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man faces prison time after providing the drugs that led to a woman's death. 27-year-old Zachary Hughes pleaded guilty to trafficking a fentanyl-related compound and reckless homicide back in July. He was given a sentence of 12 months in prison for the first count and 24 months for the reckless homicide charge. Those are to run concurrently and he would be eligible for judicial release after 6 months.
Sheriff dispels rumors of fentanyl-laced money on fairgrounds
LIMA — Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia has issued a statement in response to online rumors of U.S. currency laced with fentanyl being circulated at the local fairgrounds. “It has come to my attention that there is a social media rumor claiming there has been fentanyl- laced currency found at the Allen County Fair,” Treglia said. “Local residents, concerned citizens and now even national media outlets have called us questioning this story. I want to be abundantly clear that this is a rumor and has absolutely no truth to it.”
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence
A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
13abc.com
12-year-old arrested over Snapchat ‘threat’ featuring BB guns
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A picture posted online of three BB guns, the caption, “all the school supplies I need” led to the arrest of a 12-year-old juvenile. According to Fremont Police, the child made the post, Sunday, on Snapchat. Police said the Snapchat post was an image of three firearms. “One of the weapons had an orange tip indicating it was a toy while the other two appeared to be black automatic pistols,”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into a fight at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air and fled the scene. No one was injured.
sent-trib.com
Body found in Maumee River identified
PERRYSBURG — Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday in the Maumee River. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in the parking lot but could not locate him. Two City of Perrysburg Street Division workers were in that area at the time and helped her search for him. That’s when they discovered his body in the river and called police, according to a city news release on Tuesday.
13abc.com
Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 19-21)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
fcnews.org
New COVID cases on the rise in Fulton Co.
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks was up, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Fulton County’s case rate per 100,000 people increased from 363.2 to 391.7 as of Thursday....
fcnews.org
Courthouse News
Jenna Burley, 20, Archbold, CNC operator, and Brendan Kent, Otisville, Mich., 20, diesel tech. Austin Miles, 26, Holland, Ohio, pharmacist, and Kendalyn Noe, 26, Metamora, physical therapist. Paula Ferguson, 61, Fayette, retired, and James Fruchey, 77, Fayette, retired. Briana Criswell, 21, Wauseon, lead teacher, and Noah Quintanilla, 23, Wauseon, garage...
13abc.com
Toledo Police investigating three separate shootings Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police had their hands full last night with three separate shootings. The first one happened on Gordon Street near the intersection of Western and Hawley just after 10 PM. Police on scene tell 13abc that they found a child shot there. The child is currently...
Comments / 0