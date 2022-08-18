WESTON — M. William “Bill” Adler, IV, of Weston died at his home after an unexpected illness. He was the son of M. William and Delores B. Adler of Weston. After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1980, and Glenville State College in 1985, Bill worked in sales for several years, living both in Charlotte, NC, and Memphis, TN, before returning home to Weston in the early 90’s to look after his parents. Upon his return home, he devoted his life to personal public service, giving his time and energy to causes near and dear to his heart for the Lewis County Community. That work began with many years of overseeing a reinvigoration of the Stonewall Jackson Arts and Crafts Jubilee at Jackson’s Mill; rebuilding the youth baseball fields — the Lewis Baseball Association/Eastern Gas Transmission Sports Complex near the Mill — and helping to establish the Lewis County Pony League Baseball program.

WESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO