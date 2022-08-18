This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO