grocerydive.com
Wakefern heightens its focus on prepared foods
Wakefern Food member RoNetco Supermarkets has rolled out store-within-a store sections centered around meal solutions in five New Jersey locations it operates under the ShopRite banner, the supermarket cooperative announced last week. The concept, known as “Fresh to Table,” features foods that are ready to cook, heat or eat and...
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Farmers welcome the rainfall in time for the market
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a rainy day for farmers across the region. Much-needed rain fell Monday soaking crops like sweet corn. But is it enough to help? Farmers were elated to see the rain Monday as they were selling their hard-earned crops. But that doesn’t mean they are in the clear because […]
morethanthecurve.com
Tickets are on sale for Montco Beer Festival. The rebranded festival makes move from Conshohocken to Plymouth Meeting
The beer festival that was previously known as the Conshohocken Beer Festival has rebranded as the Montco Beer Festival and will be held at Lulu Shriners in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, October 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will continue to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary (CPW Rotary) and be organized by MoreThanTheCurve.com.
A dry spell for local farmers
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Storm clouds rolling in over the valley are a welcome site for dry farmlands in Luzerne County. Ed Charney, the owner of Charney Farms on Pecks Road in Harding, says his crops sure could any rain they can get. "When you got dry weather, you...
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
wlvr.org
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
lykensvalley.org
Tremont – Big Rock, 1910
A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Newly Renovated Contemporary in Sunrise Lake
If you owned a hillside lot with a clear view of a lake below it, wouldn’t you build a house upside-down as well?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Upside-down houses — houses with the main floor on...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The lesson of the 'Kids for Cash' judgment
Some debts simply can’t be paid in money. From 2003 to 2008, two Luzerne County judges used children as a commodity. When juveniles appeared before Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella, a large number were quickly found to be delinquent and handed over to facilities that made their money through such placements — PA Child Care and Western PA Child Care.
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
On track with amazing dirt bike rider Julian
BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In this weeks Here’s to You Kid’ we introduce you to a young man who has nerves of steel. He’s a dirt bike rider and while some kids are out on their pedal bikes Julian Labenski is hitting the throttle on the dirt track competing. Nine-year-old Julian Labenski from […]
Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits. That stretch of the Casey was already down to one lane...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
visitluzernecounty.com
Train Excursions at Steamtown
Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
interestingpennsylvania.com
Interesting Pennsylvania and Beyond
Krickbaum Covered Bridge: Columbia and Northumberland Counties. The Krickbaum Covered Bridge spans the South Branch of Roaring Creek, on the border of Columbia and Northumberland Counties. It was built in 1876 with the Queen Truss method of construction. It is only 62 feet long. It was built next to a grist mill that was operated by Krickbaum and it was built with the Queenpost method of construction.
Some specialty care at Wayne Memorial Hospital ending
HONESDALE, Pa. — Patients who come to Wayne Memorial Hospital's hematology and oncology department are learning that the hospital won't have an oncologist after September 30. James Pettinato is the hospital's CEO and says they contracted with local oncology groups to borrow an oncologist for their patients, but that...
