Madison County, TN

WBBJ

Henderson Co. authorities warn residents of a new scam

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Local sheriff’s department warns of a new scam. According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, a new scam is making it’s way around the Henderson Co. area by phone. Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair

Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley

Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
JACKSON, TN
Covington Leader

Munford police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Munford Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old named Jacob Chilton. His grandmother, Linda Raymer, said he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and high top Jordans. Jacob is a white male, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.
MUNFORD, TN
WBBJ

Marlin Dwaine Smalley

Marlin Dwaine Smalley, age 78, resident of Middleton, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, August 17, 2022. Dwaine was born October 17, 1943 in Middleton, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Lavern Smalley and Ruby Luttrell Smalley. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay Smalley and nephew, Howard “Howie” Mumford III.
MIDDLETON, TN
actionnews5.com

State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover

STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson holds first Community Clean-Up

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held its first Community Clean-Up Day event. The event was held Monday, and was aimed at reducing the amount of illegal dumping in the city, according to a news release from the City of Jackson. “The first community clean up event on...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Obion County Fair returns for 64th year

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Carl Alexander Stewart

Carl Alexander Stewart, age 80, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home in Stanton, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation for the Stewart Family will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
JACKSON, TN
WATE

Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Covington, Mason have four candidates each in upcoming mayoral race

Municipal election season is upon us and this one brings a large group of candidates running for mayor and aldermen. Both Covington and Atoka’s mayors have decided not to toss their hats into the ring in 2022. Justin Hanson announced in May he would not seek re-election while Atoka mayor Darryl Walker has not made a public announcement. Only Barry Akin, who has served the town as alderman since 2010, qualified to run for Walker’s seat. Walker has been Atoka’s mayor since 2010.
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Public invited to join candlelight vigil for victims of overdose

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is being invited to remember victims of drug overdoses. A candlelight vigil is being held at Unity Park on South Highland Avenue on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., according to a news release. “Overdose can affect anybody and one of the messages of this...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Auditions are still being held for “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are still being held for an upcoming show. According to information from The Ned, auditions are still taking place for the upcoming performance of “Sweeney Todd.”. The show will take place October 27-31 at The Ned in Jackson. The auditions will continue with day...
JACKSON, TN

