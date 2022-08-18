Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/22/22 – 08/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
WBBJ
Henderson Co. authorities warn residents of a new scam
HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Local sheriff’s department warns of a new scam. According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, a new scam is making it’s way around the Henderson Co. area by phone. Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls,...
wvlt.tv
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
WBBJ
Battle of the Badges pits fire, police against each other in eating contest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Texas Roadhouse hosted a charity event called the Battle of the Badges on Monday. It kicked off with a rib eating contest between the Jackson Police Department and the Jackson Fire Department. The winner will have funds donated to the charity of their choice. “Being a...
radionwtn.com
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
WBBJ
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
Covington Leader
Munford police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Munford Police Department is currently searching for a missing 13-year-old named Jacob Chilton. His grandmother, Linda Raymer, said he was last seen at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday and was wearing gray sweatpants, a white shirt, and high top Jordans. Jacob is a white male, 5’7″ tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and curly brown hair.
WBBJ
Marlin Dwaine Smalley
Marlin Dwaine Smalley, age 78, resident of Middleton, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, August 17, 2022. Dwaine was born October 17, 1943 in Middleton, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Lavern Smalley and Ruby Luttrell Smalley. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay Smalley and nephew, Howard “Howie” Mumford III.
actionnews5.com
State highway in West Tenn. closes for road pavement makeover
STANTON, Tenn. (WMC) - An east-west state highway in West Tennessee will close starting Monday for a full depth pavement makeover. Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close State Route 179 from US-79 to the Tipton County line for approximately eight weeks. According to TDOT, only local residents and...
WBBJ
City of Jackson holds first Community Clean-Up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held its first Community Clean-Up Day event. The event was held Monday, and was aimed at reducing the amount of illegal dumping in the city, according to a news release from the City of Jackson. “The first community clean up event on...
WBBJ
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
WBBJ
Carl Alexander Stewart
Carl Alexander Stewart, age 80, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home in Stanton, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation for the Stewart Family will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
WBBJ
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
Fugitive wanted in Dyersburg rape case arrested in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been on the run in connection with a rape case in Dyersburg was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida. Investigators said Robert Galler, 50, was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on August 8.
WATE
Car crash in Halls leaves two injured on Norris Freeway
HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in North Knox County injured two people on Norris Freeway Saturday, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire reported a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash on Norris Freeway near Pedigo Road. The motorcyclist was...
Covington Leader
Covington, Mason have four candidates each in upcoming mayoral race
Municipal election season is upon us and this one brings a large group of candidates running for mayor and aldermen. Both Covington and Atoka’s mayors have decided not to toss their hats into the ring in 2022. Justin Hanson announced in May he would not seek re-election while Atoka mayor Darryl Walker has not made a public announcement. Only Barry Akin, who has served the town as alderman since 2010, qualified to run for Walker’s seat. Walker has been Atoka’s mayor since 2010.
WBBJ
Public invited to join candlelight vigil for victims of overdose
JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is being invited to remember victims of drug overdoses. A candlelight vigil is being held at Unity Park on South Highland Avenue on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., according to a news release. “Overdose can affect anybody and one of the messages of this...
WBBJ
Auditions are still being held for “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned
JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are still being held for an upcoming show. According to information from The Ned, auditions are still taking place for the upcoming performance of “Sweeney Todd.”. The show will take place October 27-31 at The Ned in Jackson. The auditions will continue with day...
