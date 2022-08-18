Municipal election season is upon us and this one brings a large group of candidates running for mayor and aldermen. Both Covington and Atoka’s mayors have decided not to toss their hats into the ring in 2022. Justin Hanson announced in May he would not seek re-election while Atoka mayor Darryl Walker has not made a public announcement. Only Barry Akin, who has served the town as alderman since 2010, qualified to run for Walker’s seat. Walker has been Atoka’s mayor since 2010.

COVINGTON, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO