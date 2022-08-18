Read full article on original website
"Emotional Intelligence" With Dr. Erica Steele on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Dr. Erica Steele from Holistic Family Practice discusses the importance of "emotional intelligence," and how to utilize it in your everyday life.
Fat Loss Made Easy With Fast Fit on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Fast Fit Body Sculpting CEO Doug Zucco shares how Fast Fit light technology can help you build confidence by eliminating stubborn visceral fat, along with a testimonial from Lauri, a Fast Fit client. Presented by Fast Fit Body Sculpting. 1-800-FAST-FIT.
New Kids Exhibit at the VA Air & Space Center on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Executive Director & CEO of the Virginia Air & Space Science Center, Robert Griesmer, joins the set of Coast Live to discuss the new children's gallery, "The Space," and shares details about his upcoming retirement. Presented By: Virginia Air & Space Science Center. 757-727-0900.
DIY Decor Using Old Jewelry on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Lifestyle and Design Expert Kristie Prince Hale showcases some DIY tips for household items and shares how you can get a great deal on new flooring with 50 Floor!. Be sure to mention Coast Live for a $100 discount!. Presented by 50 Floor. 1-877-50FLOOR.
Teeth Whitening With Power Swabs for Healthier and Brighter Smiles on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna has a product that she claims will whiten your teeth in only minutes, so you can flaunt your smile with ease.
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party's resurgent base.
Jury convicts 2 men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ)— A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, namely a bomb to blow up a bridge and stymie police if the kidnapping could be pulled off at Whitmer’s vacation home.
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district go on strike days before school starts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The week Ohio's largest school district is set to start the school year, thousands of teachers and other school workers are on strike. More than 4,000 teachers and other education professionals in Columbus City Schools district are striking after 94% of the Columbus Education Association union members voted Sunday to strike after rejecting the school board's "last, best and final offer," the union said on Twitter.
