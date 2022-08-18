COLUMBUS, Ohio — The week Ohio's largest school district is set to start the school year, thousands of teachers and other school workers are on strike. More than 4,000 teachers and other education professionals in Columbus City Schools district are striking after 94% of the Columbus Education Association union members voted Sunday to strike after rejecting the school board's "last, best and final offer," the union said on Twitter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO