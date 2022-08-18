Read full article on original website
WAPT
Murrah graduate, opera singer performs farewell concert before moving to New York
A Murrah High School graduate is heading to New York City to attend the Manhattan School of Music. Justin Bell has been singing Opera for several years, taking him around the globe from South Korea to Europe. Bell performed a farewell concert Saturday to say thank you to his Jackson...
All-Women Ref Crew Ready to Make History
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- This Friday a group of women are set to make history on the high school football field. A full women crew will ref the game between Cleveland Central and Murrah high school at Forest Hill. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein goes deeper into the amazing moment with the 8 refs in the […]
WAPT
Greyhound leaving Union Station
JACKSON, Miss. — Greyhound is leaving Jackson. A flyer at Union Station says Greyhound is moving to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 80 in Flowood. The company's website shows Flowood as the departure and arrival location. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was asked Monday during a press briefing if...
WAPT
Greyhound making moves, maybe away from Union Station
JACKSON, Miss. — Greyhound might be leaving Jackson, but it's unclear where the bus company will go. A flyer at Union Station says Greyhound is moving to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 80 in Flowood. The company's website shows Flowood as the departure and arrival location. But a representative...
WAPT
'The water went all the way over the whole car,' stranded driver says
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman who drove through floodwaters on Monument Street had to wade to safety. "I was leaving the We Will Go Ministries. Got a little prayer and got a little food from We Will Go and came through the waters. I thought I could make it but didn't realize. It went over the hood of my car. It stalled my car out," Karen Buie said.
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
earnthenecklace.com
Jailen Leavell Leaving WJTV: Where Is the Mississippi Reporter Going?
Central Mississippi was where Jailen Leavell began his broadcasting career and earned immense popularity among WJTV viewers. And now, this young journalist is moving on to the next step of his career. Jailen Leavell announced he is leaving WJTV in August 2022. His followers naturally want to know where the journalist is going next and if his new job is taking him away from Jackson. Leavell still has one last broadcast at 12 News, and he’s answered most of his viewers’ questions.
WLOX
Gray Television’s new regional VP has longtime ties to Mississippi, WLOX
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who spent the earliest days of his television career at WLOX-TV will now serve as the station’s Regional Vice President. In his expanded role at Gray Television, Ted Fortenberry will oversee Gray’s stations in Biloxi, Jackson, and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. It’s a full circle moment for Fortenberry who worked as a promotion manager at WLOX from 1987 until 1991, and maintains a network of friends and business connections on the coast.
WLBT
‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash. The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a contract...
Man charged after drag race, chase on I-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One driver was arrested for allegedly fleeing from police after participating in a drag race on Interstate 20 Sunday afternoon. Pearl police said they tried to stop two drivers racing Dodge Chargers westbound on I-20 around 12:30 p.m. The driver of a black Charger pulled over and was given a ticket […]
WAPT
Heavy rain brings ongoing threat of flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — The threat of heavy rain will continue into Wednesday, according to 16 WAPT chief meteorologist David Hartman. Some areas of the metro could see some significant rainfall totals. Areas from Vicksburg to Jackson and north of I-20 could get more than six inches, Hartman said. The...
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street. “I […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Terry, MS - Police Investigating Death of Antonio Wade Near Morgan Dr
Terry, MS (August 20, 2022) - An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, August 13th. The Terry Police Chief said that the incident took place near Morgan Drive and the Interstate 55 Frontage Road in Terry. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.
WAPT
Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
vicksburgnews.com
Shootout on 2nd North and Clay
At 11:25 p.m.Saturday night, numerous calls to 911 reported a shootout on 2nd North and Clay Street in Vicksburg. Vicksburg police quickly showed up at the scene. Radio traffic indicated the VPD reporting a foot chase with several subjects running from them. Radio traffic also indicated the chase was on 2nd North to 1st North near Grove. As a result, police quickly set up two separate crime scenes, one on Grove and 2nd North and the other at Clay and 2nd North.
Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday. The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.
WAPT
2nd straight day of residents reporting illegal garbage disposal in Jackson streets
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are frustrated by trash piling up in the Capitol City. Garbage on Mount Vernon Avenue is the second report this week to our newsroom. "Driving by it in the community every day is just sad. It's sad," said a neighbor. Ward 5 Council member...
WAPT
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house
JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
