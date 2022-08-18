ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham vs Viborg FF: TV channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for Europa Conference League playoff

By Nyle Smith
 5 days ago
WEST HAM return to European action TONIGHT when they welcome Danish side Viborg FF to East London.

The Hammers fell short at the semi-final hurdle the last time they figured in a European competition.

West Ham went crashing out of the Europa League semi-final to Eintracht Franfurt Credit: Rex

And spirits around the camp will need lifting as they go into this encounter off the back of a surprise defeat to Premier League freshmen Nottingham Forest.

However, David Moyes can expect his new summer signing of Thilo Kehrer to bring some stability in defence.

But Viborg have built up some early momentum ahead of the match having already progressed through two ties to reach this stage.

What time does West Ham vs Viborg FF kick off?

  • West Ham will be taking on Viborg FF TONIGHT - Thursday, August 18.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm UK time - 8:45pm Danish time.
  • London Stadium in East London is the allocated arena for this huge encounter and it can hold around 60,000.
  • History will be made as this is the first ever encounter between West Ham and Viborg FF.

What TV channel is West Ham vs Viborg FF on and can I live stream it?

  • West Ham vs Viborg FF will be broadcasted LIVE on BT Sport 1 in the UK.
  • Pre-match coverage is set to commence from 7:15pm UK time - 30 minutes before kick-off.
  • Subscription holders of BT Sport have the option to stream the entire action live on the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

Team news

David Moyes will more than likely continue to be without the trio of Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd and Craig Dawson.

However, the West Ham boss may be tempted to hand summer signing Gianluca Scamacca his first start for the club.

Elsewhere Viborg FF gaffer Jacob Friis is expected to return to his strongest side having rested a lot of key players on the weekend.

But Jay-Roy Grot could retain his spot up-top having got off the mark against Silkeborg on Sunday.

Latest odds

  • West Ham to win 1/7
  • Draw 11/2
  • Viborg FF to win 11/1

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct at time of publication

