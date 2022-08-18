Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Mega

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities.

Radar is told that Elvis Presley 's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973.

An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to celebrate the 45th anniversary of his death.

"Priscilla referred to it as Elvis’ birthday," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She said it was Elvis' 45th birthday and even asked the fans to say Happy Birthday Elvis! Some did while others stood stunned at her behavior."

The Elvis fan said she "referred to this death anniversary as his birthday many times (6 to 7 times) to the point, I thought she was going to have the crowd sing, Happy Birthday. She never corrected herself or even realized she was not at his birthday celebration. So bizarre!"

While some fans chalked up the birthday reference to Scientology — Priscilla has been a longtime member of the church — our Elvis insider, who's been going to Memphis for Elvis Week for over 30 years, insists she's "NEVER referred to this as a birthday."

They say that "fans are just making excuses for this very odd behavior."

We're told the candlelight visual wasn't the only time during this past Elvis Week that Priscilla got confused or had memory issues.

Our source says while introducing Elvis' original TCB Band, she forgot her ex's pal and drummer Ron Tutt passed away last year.

"During the big concert, she came on stage with Andy Childs and his band. Priscilla turns around and says, 'I just want to say hello to Ronnie....wow they're not out here yet. Are they? No! Glen D Hardin is here? And Jerry Scheff is here?'" the insider reveals.

"While Andy is shaking his head to confirm. She obviously has no clue they are not on stage. And worse, she doesn't remember that Ronnie Tutt, Neil Diamond's drummer, passed away in October of 2021," they explain, adding, "Priscilla had posted a photo of herself and Ronnie Tutt and sent condolences to his family on Instagram."

"Obviously, this is a memory issue."

Radar has reached out to Priscilla's rep for comment.

Despite the odd behavior, we're told Priscilla "wasn't weak or feeble" and she "looked great." However, she's endured several tragedies over the past several years, including losing her grandson — Lisa Marie Presley 's child — Benjamin Keough .

Elvis' only grandson committed suicide in 2020.