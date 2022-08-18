Google Chrome users urgently warned to update now after bug caught attacking users

GOOGLE Chrome users need to update now to avoid a bug that could attack their computer.

The tech giant has just released a patch for a "high-severity vulnerability" found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser.

The high-severity bug affects the Google Chrome browser Credit: Getty

The high-severity bug is known to have been actively exploited by cybercriminals already, according to Google.

Not much else has been revealed about the security flaw.

It's being referred to by its technical name of CVE-2022-2856.

Google is reluctant to say too much about it before users have had the chance to update their Chrome browsers.

Google did say that the bug regards "insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents."

As well as this major flaw, Google has sent out a patch for another 10 security issues.

One of them relates to cookies and another to downloads in the Chrome browser.

Fortunately, it's very easy to update your Chrome browser and you can follow the steps below.

How to update Google Chrome

Go to the three dots in the top-right corner, and then choose Help.

Now go to About Google Chrome and then begin the update.

You should do this regularly to keep your PC or Mac protected against the latest hack attacks.

But it's not foolproof: stay vigilant online and don't click unsolicited links, hand over personal information, or download unverified apps.