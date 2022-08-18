Read full article on original website
KCBY
Sheriff: 34-year-old Gold Beach woman found dead in Curry County holding cell
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022), 34-year-old Heather Iverson of Gold Beach was found deceased in a holding cell at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, officials there reported Monday. Iverson had been transported to the jail by the Gold Beach Police the day...
KVAL
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
KCBY
63-year-old Douglas County man located, confirmed to be safe
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett has been located outside of the search area, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said Monday. "A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe," DCSO said. "Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released."
KCBY
Coos County takes possession of lot used for illegal homeless camping
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent weeks, North Bend city officials have cracked down on illegal homeless camping. Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort. Once home to a gas station, this vacant lot in North Bend became host to illegal homeless campers, but Coos County is doing its part to stop it.
KCBY
Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
KCBY
Reedsport Water Dept. responds to line break on Crestview Access Road
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Crestview Access Road. Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as...
KCBY
Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
oregontoday.net
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
KCBY
Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
KCBY
Firefighters extinguish fire near Powers
POWERS, Ore. — According to the Coos Forest Protective Association, Firefighters from CFPA, Powers RFD, Myrtle Point RFD, and US Forest Service responded to a report of a fire just north of Powers on Saturday afternoon. "The fire, which was burning in grass and brush on a steep hillside,...
KDRV
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
KCBY
Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
KCBY
Firefighters gaining advantage over Lightning Caused Fires
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters are gaining control over majority of the recent lighting caused fires in the Umpqua National Forest. The Forest Service says two fires have been contained and three have been controlled. “A ’Contained’ fire is signifying that a line has been completed around the fire and...
KCBY
North Bend's Summer Youth Program teaches kids to fish for free
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's Summer Youth Program continues to roll out activities for local youth. On Wednesday, August 24, children will head out on Tenmile Lake with the Tenmile Lake Watershed pros for their Fishing Excursion. The city has arranged two four-hour sessions for ages 9 and...
KATU.com
Oregon firefighter deaths prompt focus on safety, mental health
SALEM, Ore. — The recent deaths of two wildland firefighters are prompting a conversation about safety and the toll firefighting takes on mental health. Oregon Department of Forestry officials say 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent, was hit by a tree while working the Rum Creek Fire near Medford. Just last week, 27-year-old Collin Hagan died while fighting another fire in Douglas County.
kqennewsradio.com
MOP UP NEARLY COMPLETE ON DFPA FIRES
Mop up activities are nearly complete on fires in the Douglas Forest Protection Association’s Douglas District. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said firefighters have worked vigorously on fire starts caused by thunderstorms last Wednesday. Pope said aerial and ground reconnaissance will continue to monitor and patrol incidents, provide information from the air and scout out any new reports of fire.
moderncampground.com
Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House
Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over the management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in the new partnership with Torres Capital, as per a press release. The stunning waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is situated on 1,100 feet of...
