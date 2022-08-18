ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Cider Donuts 2022 [RANKED]

Crisp fall days will be here before you know it, which means it is time to get our fill of the best cider donuts in the Capital Region. Of all the things we love about fall in Upstate New York, my favorite thing is eating all the great cider donuts at our great orchards and bakeries. In fact, I love them so much, that I started eating them all year long. Which is fine I guess, but there is just something about autumn, the harvest, and the perfect cider donut.
Beware Of These 6 Dangerous Invasive Pests And Plants In New York State

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is warning residents about these 6 invasive pests and plants in the state. Two of them are on the federal quarantine list. The pests are dangerous to trees and other plants in New York and the plants are dangerous also, one can even burn you severely. If you see them you should contact the State Plant Health Director:
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Travel Info#What To Do#New York Wine#Catskill Mountains#Long Island#Winery#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#Central New York#The Upstate New York
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools

New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries

Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!

Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
