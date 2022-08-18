ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton F.C.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Gnabry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier League#Champions League#Uefa Super Cup#Everton#Soccer#Sports#Bayern Munich#Bavarians#Campbell#Leroysane
SPORTbible

PSG terminate Ander Herrera's contract with two years left

Ander Herrera is set to have his time at Paris Saint-Germain cut short, with the Ligue 1 side terminating his contract two years early. Herrera joined PSG after leaving Manchester United in 2019, it wasn't a departure United really wanted considering the impact he had on the team at the time.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
SPORTbible

How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think

Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy