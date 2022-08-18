Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Erik ten Hag left 'physically shattered' after joining players on 8.5-mile run, he's setting standards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a 'deep impression' on his players after he joined them on a 8.5 mile (13.8km) run, a day after their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford. The Dutch manager was left furious with United's performance at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 13 as...
How To Watch: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Charity Friendly): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
After suffering the first dropped points of their Premier League title defence in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City are now set to go toe-to-toe against Barcelona in a mid-season charity friendly. The fixture has been promoted by the retired Blaugrana star Juan Carlos Ensue to...
"I think" - Sky Sports man predicts £180k-a-week Liverpool star will leave the club next year
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino will leave the club next year. The Brazilian has had a very successful time on Merseyside, scoring just under 100 goals in 330 games. Firmino has won everything there is to win for the club, most notably the Premier League and Champions...
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
"Will not go" - Jurgen Klopp reveals one Liverpool star who won't be leaving the club this summer
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stated that midfielder Naby Keita won't be leaving the club this summer. Speaking to the media ahead of last night's fixture with Man United, Jürgen Klopp was quizzed on the Guinean's future and the German tactician responded in detail. “Selling Naby [Keita] now and...
"He's getting found out" - Liverpool star brutally slammed for his performance against Man United
Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders has been highly critical of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance last night against Manchester United, as the Reds fell to a 2-1 defeat against their oldest rivals. The Merseyside club were second best in almost every facet of the game, and the loss leaves them in...
"Just can't believe" - Micah Richards left stunned by "strange" thing Van Dijk did against Man United
Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he was stunned by some of the defending by Virgil Van Dijk yesterday and admitted it was ‘strange’ to see him so out of character. Liverpool’s difficult start to the season continued last night as they fell to a 2-1...
PSG terminate Ander Herrera's contract with two years left
Ander Herrera is set to have his time at Paris Saint-Germain cut short, with the Ligue 1 side terminating his contract two years early. Herrera joined PSG after leaving Manchester United in 2019, it wasn't a departure United really wanted considering the impact he had on the team at the time.
Emerson Palmieri's Chelsea exit confirmed as West Ham complete £15 million transfer
Emerson Palmieri has completed his Chelsea exit to join West Ham on a permanent deal worth up to £15 million, it has been confirmed. The 28-year-old leaves Stamford Bridge to move across the capital to their London counterparts West Ham following three-and-a-half years at the club after signing from AS Roma.
Five things learned as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League
Manchester United claimed a surprising but brilliant win against Liverpool. This Manchester United team under insurmountable pressure, taking knocks to their confidence and tonnes of criticism week in week out with angry fans protesting before the game pulled off a stunning win. Finally, after what seems like an age, against...
'Magnificent game' could be Scott McTominay's last for Man Utd amid Premier League interest
Scott McTominay produced a 'magnificent' performance against Liverpool on Monday night and now one Premier League club have joined others in wanting to sign the midfielder. Manchester United looked like a team transformed against their fierce rivals on Monday, considering what had come the week before against Brentford. Several United...
Anthony Gordon wants to join Chelsea in £60 million transfer, their fans have gone into meltdown
Everton winger Anthony Gordon has told the club and manager Frank Lampard he wants to join Chelsea - but fans aren't happy with the transfer. The 21-year-old is keen to swap Goodison Park for Stamford Bridge as he wants to play Champions League football and a chance of breaking into England's World Cup squad, per The Athletic.
Manchester United protests: A look back at what happened last time the Liverpool fixture was cancelled
As a fixture with Liverpool looms, the mood around Old Trafford couldn’t be gloomier. Re-visiting the last time fans planned a protest against the owners of the club is a reminder that the current rancour against the Glazer ownership isn’t a one off and there is no love lost between fan contingent and ownership.
How the Glazer family have ruined Manchester United more than you think
Manchester United could have new owners in the next couple of years, and fans are seeing light at the end of one of the darkest tunnels the club has ever gone down. The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United was opposed from the start, it’s been opposed all 17 years of the way through, and will continue to be opposed until the day they’re gone.
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
A full list of Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistakes since the CL final makes for damning viewing
TalkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders has listed every Trent Alexander-Arnold 'mistake' since the Champions League final. The Liverpool full-back is one of the best in the world in his position but has struggled in every game he's played so far this campaign. In Monday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, he was...
