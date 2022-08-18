Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Kia’s new 576 HP EV6 GT will beat a Ferrari and a Lamborghini in a race
In the wake of a new era for the Korean automaker, Kia is releasing its fastest production vehicle yet: the 576 HP EV6 GT. The new GT EV6 will be available in showrooms starting at the end of this year. Kia is following in its parent company, Hyundai, in its...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
gmauthority.com
Like-New 1987 Chevy Caprice Wagon Up For Sale
Originally produced for the North American market between 1965 and 1996, the Chevy Caprice nameplate saw several generations come and go over the years, with popularity peaking in the ‘60s and early ‘70s. Now, this late example from the third generation is up for sale with just 6,000 miles on the clock.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Looks Sensational, Has A Price Tag To Match
Harley-Davidson has a massive global presence, which is why custom bike shops worldwide choose them as their canvas. Case in context today comes from beyond the sea, Poland, courtesy of Nine Hill Motorcycles. While the bike shop has transformed several Harleys, we’ll be looking at the ‘Oblivion’, a custom 2018 Fat Boy with a diverse assortment of tweaks.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: Peugeot 505 S
Just over 15 years ago it was still possible, with modest effort, to see a Peugeot in those states that at one point had a large enough number of dealers. But that's far from the case these days. Around 2006, the youngest Peugeots would have been a decade and a...
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon
The Ford Mustang GT uses a 5.0L Coyote V8 to make great power with less displacement than some Dodge and Chevrolet competition. The post Coyote 5.0 V8: 5 Liters Howling at the Moon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Sportster S Is Actually A Royal Enfield Classic 350!
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has gathered a lot of attention all over the world ever since its debut last year. However, not everyone can just break the bank to take home this pricey Harley, which is why people use other ways to channel their affection. A fitting example of this...
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
Autoweek.com
5 Burning Questions, Predictions As F1 Comes Out of the Summer Break
Formula 1 returns to action at the Belgian Grand Prix (August 27-29) after a four-week summer break for the first of nine events in just 13 weeks that will close out the 2022 season. Autoweek breaks down some of the key questions for the remainder of the season. When Will...
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen S650 Ford Mustang To Debut During ‘The Stampede’ Event In Detroit
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang is ready to charge onto the American muscle car scene as one of the most-anticipated debuts of the decade. The Blue Oval finally has just confirmed that the next-gen, S650 Ford Mustang will debut in just under four weeks at the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan at a global reveal event appropriately named “The Stampede.”
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Top Speed Test Proves That It’s No Slouch
Harley-Davidson reshaped its popular sportster lineup last year with the introduction of the flat-track-inspired Sportster S. Not just that, the American bikemaker equipped it with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine instead of the common Milwaukee 114 mill. Though a cruiser, Harley was marketing the Sportster S as a…well, sporty motorcycle and for a brand specializing in cruisers, this was a bold claim.
Autoweek.com
1973 Lincoln Mark IV Comes in Silver, like Moonlight
Ford's Lincoln Division built Continental Mark IIs for 1956 and 1957, then returned to the idea of a big personal luxury coupe with the Mark III for 1969. That car shared a chassis with the Thunderbird, which it kept when it became the Mark IV starting in the 1972 model year. Since that wasn't quite exclusive enough, Lincoln created the Silver Luxury Group for 1973, allowing the most well-heeled of Lincoln-driving oligarchs to one-up those who bought ordinary Mark IVs. Here is a magazine advertisement for that car, printed on unscannably reflective silver paper.
InTech Unveils New O-V-R Line Of Travel Trailers
InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.
