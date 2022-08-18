Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Shasta Herald
A guide to voter rights in California. What you need to know before you cast a ballot
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. California took steps throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries that prevented many working-class and nonwhite residents from voting. But since the 1960s, the Golden State has worked to expand voter access and is now at the forefront. For instance, the state has allowed early voting via mail-in ballots since the 1962 general election. In the 1980s, California became the first state to scrap a requirement to provide an excuse for an absentee ballot. More recently, the state adopted mail-in ballots for all voters during the pandemic and picked up the costs of postage.
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke lingers from Six Rivers Complex, Northern California wildfires burning near Redding
Smoke from the complex of fires burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties continues to drift into the greater Redding area. The Six Rivers Complex, burning near Willow Creek and Salyer along Highway 299, grew overnight to 27,019 acres with containment at 80%, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday. “Yesterday, the...
Mount Shasta Herald
In California's water crisis, neighbors turn in neighbors and even celebrities aren't spared
From working-class neighborhoods to the celebrity haunts of Malibu, residents in the Los Angeles area have been getting visits from what is essentially the water police as California remains in a near constant state of drought. Six million Southern California residents are under the toughest water restrictions in the nation....
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Shasta Herald
Georgia Michelle Barberick
After battling cancer, and putting up a tremendous fight, Georgia Michelle Barberick passed away at the age of 57 on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. She was surrounded by friends and family at her parents’ home, in McCloud, CA. Georgia was born June 28th 1965. She grew up in the...
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
orlandoweekly.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis files complaint against restaurant that allows children at drag brunches
Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to take away the liquor license of a Miami restaurant that allows children at their drag brunch shows. The governor filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood after the conservative outrage wellspring Libs of TikTok hosted a video of a drag queen walking hand-in-hand with a child during one of the shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
Comments / 0