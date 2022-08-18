EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. California took steps throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries that prevented many working-class and nonwhite residents from voting. But since the 1960s, the Golden State has worked to expand voter access and is now at the forefront. For instance, the state has allowed early voting via mail-in ballots since the 1962 general election. In the 1980s, California became the first state to scrap a requirement to provide an excuse for an absentee ballot. More recently, the state adopted mail-in ballots for all voters during the pandemic and picked up the costs of postage.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO