California State

Mount Shasta Herald

A guide to voter rights in California. What you need to know before you cast a ballot

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. California took steps throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries that prevented many working-class and nonwhite residents from voting. But since the 1960s, the Golden State has worked to expand voter access and is now at the forefront. For instance, the state has allowed early voting via mail-in ballots since the 1962 general election. In the 1980s, California became the first state to scrap a requirement to provide an excuse for an absentee ballot. More recently, the state adopted mail-in ballots for all voters during the pandemic and picked up the costs of postage.
Mount Shasta Herald

Georgia Michelle Barberick

After battling cancer, and putting up a tremendous fight, Georgia Michelle Barberick passed away at the age of 57 on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. She was surrounded by friends and family at her parents’ home, in McCloud, CA. Georgia was born June 28th 1965. She grew up in the...
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
