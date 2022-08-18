Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
NOLA.com
Drought has killed the cotton crop in Texas. In wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark a revival.
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Gov. Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park
Baton Rouge, LA – State officials have announced that the Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex. According to the state officials, the monument will honor freed, formerly enslaved Louisiana soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War as well as soldiers from World War I and II, Vietnam, the Iraq War and more recent conflicts.
Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn’t heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
State Audit: Natchitoches Parish made the list – Embarrassing!
A performance audit evaluated the state of Louisiana’s role in animal welfare and control activities. Overall, the state should expand and strengthen its role to better ensure the humane treatment of animals in different types of facilities. Natchitoches Parish was used as an example of animal cruelty as part...
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana DOTD Releases Plan to Provide More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the State
Through the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will receive about $14 million in federal funding annually over the next five years to be used for electric vehicle charging stations. The DOTD has submitted a five-year plan to create charging stations throughout the state near federal highways like I-49.
kalb.com
Mansura man killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (LSP) - A Mansura man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Hessmer on Saturday, Aug. 20. Louisiana State Police said Bobbie J. Moses, 71, was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 114 in a 1988 Toyota pickup truck, when for reasons still under investigation, Moses’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, down the ditch embankment, before overturning. Moses was ejected from the vehicle.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
westcentralsbest.com
Parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
