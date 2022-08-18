ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Brad Marchand is way too low on NHL Network's best winger rankings

NHL Network has started to roll out its annual rankings of the top 20 players at each position, and Boston Bruins fans probably won't agree with the list of the top wingers. The B's are represented by Brad Marchand at No. 9 and David Pastrnak at No. 11. Here's the...
NBC Sports

Here's where Bruins stand in The Athletic's new NHL Pipeline Rankings

The Boston Bruins really need to make the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season count because the post-Patrice Bergeron era doesn't look bright at all. The World Junior Championships wrapped up Saturday in Edmonton, where Canada defeated Finland in a thrilling gold medal game. The Bruins had three prospects at the tournament -- Fabian Lysell of Sweden, Riley Duran of the United States and Dans Locmelis of Latvia -- and all of them played well.
