The Boston Bruins really need to make the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season count because the post-Patrice Bergeron era doesn't look bright at all. The World Junior Championships wrapped up Saturday in Edmonton, where Canada defeated Finland in a thrilling gold medal game. The Bruins had three prospects at the tournament -- Fabian Lysell of Sweden, Riley Duran of the United States and Dans Locmelis of Latvia -- and all of them played well.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO