Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
Casting my vote for Governor Mills
As former co-chair of Maine’s Acquired Brain Injury Advisory Council and current member of The Brain Injury Association of America’s Brain Injury Advisory Committee (Maine Chapter), I have witnessed the importance of two critical accomplishments of Governor Mills that have not received the coverage or attention they should. In 2019 and 2021, Governor Mills enacted two bills that have profoundly improved the lives of individuals, families, and supporters of people affected by acquired or traumatic brain injuries: LD 297 “An Act to Strengthen Community Brain Injury Resources,” and LD 559 “An Act to Improve the Rights and Basic Protections of Persons with Acquired Brain Injuries.”
