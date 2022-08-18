Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
Charlotte leaders expected to vote on social districts Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on creating social districts during Monday's meeting. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. If social districts are allowed in Charlotte, their boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts cannot operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Charlotte Pride parade and festival returns bigger and prouder after three years
After two years of patiently waiting, the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade is back and bigger than ever. For the first time since 2019, the event makes its way to uptown Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Charlotte Pride Organizers expect this weekend's attendees to exceed 2019's record of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCNC
South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park
Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
'It’s really a blessing' | NC teen aims to help kids in abusive situations
STATESVILLE, N.C. — What began as a small idea grew to a greater cause. At just 13 years old Isabella DiFiore began her very own service project. "I wanted to start it to help abused or neglected children," Isabella said. So with the help of her mother, Isabella began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tickets on sale for 55th annual Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE — Tickets for the 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, coming to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Nov. 10-20, are now on sale. The show, with the theme of “A Winter Wonderland,” will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
Dozens of flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 60 flights were delayed and more than a dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 30 delays and six cancellations as of 10 a.m. Monday's delays come...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Huntersville boxing gym takes on bullying
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to StopBullying.Gov, 20% of students aged 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. As we send our kids off to school, how can we better protect them so they're not just another statistic?. Akeen Brown owns Champs Fitness in Huntersville and said the solution is boxing....
WCNC
Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit thanks to a $1.2 million donation from The Tepper Foundation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health dispatched the first of four mobile medicine units designed to provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the region. According to a news release from Atrium, the unit was made possible by a $1.2 million gift from The Tepper Foundation. The gift will...
WBTV
Roberta Road Middle School dedication August 22nd in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2pm dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Rd, Concord, will begin at 3pm. The 1200-student...
'An opportunity for independence' | Waxhaw group supports veterans with dogs tailored for service
WAXHAW, N.C. — Editor's note: While nothing graphic is shared in this article, the topic of veteran suicide is discussed briefly. The end of this article features links to resources if you or a loved one are in crisis and need help. They look like little fuzzballs now, but...
