Charlotte, NC

WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte leaders expected to vote on social districts Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on creating social districts during Monday's meeting. Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. If social districts are allowed in Charlotte, their boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts cannot operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina woman celebrates 102nd birthday

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Sunday was a special day for residents of the Shelton community in western Fairfield County. On that day, 102 years earlier, Esther Lee Lyles Wilson, was born. Known as Eula to her family, Wilson celebrated the day at home with her extended family and friends....
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park

Festival in the Park runs from Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, in Freedom Park. Why it matters: It’s one of Charlotte’s longest-standing traditions, featuring art, music, food and family activities. The festival is still run by the same family who came up with the idea in 1964. Flashback: The idea originated when John […] The post Annual festival featuring art, music and food returns to Freedom Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Tickets on sale for 55th annual Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE — Tickets for the 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, coming to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Nov. 10-20, are now on sale. The show, with the theme of “A Winter Wonderland,” will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dozens of flights delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least 60 flights were delayed and more than a dozen were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday, according to Flight Aware. The majority of impacted flights were through American Airlines, which had 30 delays and six cancellations as of 10 a.m. Monday's delays come...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Huntersville boxing gym takes on bullying

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to StopBullying.Gov, 20% of students aged 12 to 18 experience bullying nationwide. As we send our kids off to school, how can we better protect them so they're not just another statistic?. Akeen Brown owns Champs Fitness in Huntersville and said the solution is boxing....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

