Kate Hudson shares video of her 2 sons jamming out like their rockstar dads

Kate Hudson's sons are already rockstars in the making.

The "Almost Famous" actress, 43, took to Instagram this week to share a video of her two boys, 18-year-old Ryder and 11-year-old Bingham, jamming together like their rock 'n' roll dads.

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, lead singer of The Black Crowes, and Bingham with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy, lead singer of Muse.

"My boys," she captioned the video, posted on Aug. 16, which shows Ryder on the guitar while Bingham plays the drums. "What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time[?]"

"@mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother," she added. "We’re gonna miss you big time."

Ryder recently graduated high school and will be off to college this fall.

Fellow celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe and Rita Wilson took to the comments to express astonishment at the boys' talents. Bellamy also commented on the post, writing, "My rockstar boys, I'm proud."

In addition to her two sons, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star also shares daughter Rani Rose, 3, with fiance Danny Fujikawa .