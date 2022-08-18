ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

West Virginia Deputy Lied About Pepper-Spraying a Handcuffed Suspect, Feds Say

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQp0T_0hMGqYZc00
Doughlas Sacha/Getty

A West Virginia deputy allegedly struck and pepper-sprayed a handcuffed suspect and lied about it in the subsequent police report, the Department of Justice said in a press release. According to the indictment unsealed on Thursday, Lance Kuretza wrote in the false report that he pepper-sprayed the suspect before they were handcuffed when they’d actually been restrained already. A “dangerous weapon” was also involved, the release said. Kuretza was arrested Thursday and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, 10 for violating the civil rights of the suspect and 20 for falsifying the report. Kuretza is currently out on paid administrative leave, according to a department statement.

Read it at WCHS

Comments / 3

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
TheDailyBeast

Jury Decides Fanatics Really Did Want to Kidnap Michigan Guv

Two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were found guilty on Tuesday, capping one of the most disturbing stories about far-right extremism to emerge in the surreal 2020 election cycle. Adam Fox was found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Barry Croft was convicted of the same charges—and possession of an unregistered destructive device. The convictions come four months after a jury was deadlocked on charges against Fox and Croft Jr., which led prosecutors to try their case all over again.Fox and Croft now face up to life in...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Matt Gaetz Fraudster Gets Five Years for $25 Million Scheme

A federal judge on Monday sentenced Florida man Stephen M. Alford to 63 months in prison, followed by three years supervised release for his role in a scheme to defraud the family of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Alford, who admitted to wire fraud in the scheme last November, had promised the Gaetz family that, if they gave him $25 million to help free a U.S. hostage in Iran, President Joe Biden would pardon the Republican in connection to an ongoing child sex trafficking investigation. Alford faced up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine. Gaetz had used the complicated scheme to muddy the waters when news of the sex crimes investigation broke last March, but The Daily Beast recently reported that FBI records challenged his version of those events and revealed him yelling at agents about a search warrant outside his father’s Florida home. Multiple people with direct knowledge tell The Daily Beast the sex trafficking probe is ongoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
TheDailyBeast

Paul Pelosi Escapes More Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI Charge

The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty to a DUI charge on Tuesday morning, three months after cops say he drunkenly crashed into a Jeep in California, injuring its driver. The guilty plea will keep Paul Pelosi from serving additional time in jail, TMZ reported, with a judge ordering him to spend just five days behind bars—the state’s minimum. Pelosi received credit for two days he spent in jail after his May 28 arrest in California’s wine country, and had two more days waived for good behavior, TMZ reported. Pelosi will receive credit for the fifth day of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WVNS

Did you know: WV has an official state firearm

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wild-life and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Prison#The Department Of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Texas Judge Accused of Calling Immigrants ‘Wetbacks’

A Texas judge who came out of retirement to take part in the state’s controversial police and military crackdown on undocumented immigrants was reported last week to an ethics panel for allegedly complaining to lawyers about “wetbacks.”The Daily Beast has obtained a copy of the formal accusation, which is laid out in a sworn complaint that was submitted to the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct.Judge Edgar Allen Amos now faces a potential ethics probe, which if substantiated, would call into question every ruling he’s made in local Texas courts. Amos routinely adjudicates cases involving arrests of Spanish-speaking people who fled...
TEXAS STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WDTV

Bus driver shortage affecting NCWV

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - All across the country, school districts are having a tough time finding bus drivers. It’s the same situation here in West Virginia. With school starting this week, many parents in our area may be wondering how their kids will be getting to school with the bus driver shortage.
MARION COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

COVID Whistleblower Wins Appeal, Will Appear on Florida Dem Primary Ballot

Rebekah Jones, the Florida Health Department whistleblower who called out the state’s data during an early peak of the pandemic, will appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot after a state appeals court reversed a ruling that kicked her off. Last week, Leon County Circuit Court said Jones did not meet the requirements to run as a candidate in the Democratic primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District because she did not meet the standard requirement for party registration. Florida law states a candidate must be a registered voter of the party that they seek a nomination for at least 365 days before...
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies search for missing 12-year-old boy

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods. The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver

BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
DUXBURY, MA
TheDailyBeast

Family Win $1.7 Billion Against Ford Motor Co. for 2014 Pickup Truck Crash That Killed Georgia Couple

A grand jury decision years in the making over a wrongful death suit resulted in a historic payout on Friday. The Gwinnett County jury decided unanimously that Ford Motor Company should face $1.7 billion in punitive damages for a fatal rollover crash in 2014 that killed Georgia couple Melvin and Voncile Hill, 74 and 62, when they were crushed inside. The amount is the largest in state history. The family’s attorneys argued the crash was caused by an overlooked flaw in the Ford F-250, which they described as “dangerously defective roofs,” according to the AP, with one attorney describing the popular pickup truck’s ceiling as weak as a convertible’s. “More deaths and severe injuries are certain because millions of these trucks are on the road,” said Gerald Davidson, one of the family’s attorneys, in a statement released Sunday. The auto manufacturer has denied the claims, arguing the verdict isn’t supported by evidence. A spokesman for the company said Saturday that they intend to appeal the verdict.Read it at Associated Press
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy