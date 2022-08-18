ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

niceville.com

Three named to Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two new members have been appointed to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees, and one member has been reappointed. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jack “Tanner” Peacock and Dr. Jon Ward and the reappointment of Lori Kelley to the board.
niceville.com

Road work to impact traffic in Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Aug....
WDHN

The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
WMBB

Ponce De Leon receives state championship rings

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — While the rest of the Panhandle has their focus on the start of high school football season, Ponce De Leon continues to live and breathe the game of basketball. The entire Ponce De Leon student body, and much of the community, watched as the Lady Pirates basketball team received […]
WEAR

Students begin moving on campus at UWF ahead of new school year

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida was full of life Friday. Students began moving into dorms ahead of the new school year. University President Martha Saunders says it's great to see the students filling the campus following the pandemic and students are agreeing. "We were able to start...
WKRG News 5

6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
WMBB

One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
niceville.com

Okaloosa voters to decide commissioner, school board races

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. –– Florida’s Primary Election is Tuesday. Registered voters in Okaloosa County will decide four Okaloosa County races: county commissioner district 2 and school board districts 1, 3, and 5. All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote in the local races. The county...
WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
realtysouth.com

28835 Perdido Beach Blvd #219

Cute 2/2 condo on Old River in Orange Beach! New LVT Flooring throughout w/ remodeled kitchen, including NEW SS Appliances, NEW GRANITE & FRESH CABINETS... Condo has NEW EXTERIOR AIR CONDITIONER & INSIDE UNIT is STILL UNDER WARRANTY! Complex has Deeded Bch Access, Covered/Assigned Prkg, tennis court (and pickleball soon to be added when tennis court gets resurfaced late fall), 2 OUTDOOR Pools! (one for all and one dedicated to 19 & older only), on-site mgt and PLENTY OF 1st Come/1st Served BOAT SLIPS! Affordable monthly HOA dues with NO EXTRA INSURANCE ASSESSMENT & Complex is 30-day rent restricted- no short term rentals - GET TO know your neighbors! THIS IS A MUST SEE CONDO! GREAT GULF VIEWS FROM COVERED BALCONY! EASY TO SHOW WITH COVERED, ASSIGNED PARKING & ELEVATOR! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! All information represented is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyers and buyer's agents. Square footage and measurements are approximate and should also be verified by buyers and buyer's agents.
