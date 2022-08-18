Read full article on original website
Three named to Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two new members have been appointed to the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees, and one member has been reappointed. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jack “Tanner” Peacock and Dr. Jon Ward and the reappointment of Lori Kelley to the board.
niceville.com
Road work to impact traffic in Niceville, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday, Aug....
The Extra Point: Bay (FL) vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — To kick off the Ben Blackmon era, the Enterprise Wildcats hosted the Bay Tornadoes out of Panama City, Florida. In 2021, Enterprise started their season with a big win over Bay 57-21. This year the Wildcats won 41-7.
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
Ponce De Leon receives state championship rings
PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — While the rest of the Panhandle has their focus on the start of high school football season, Ponce De Leon continues to live and breathe the game of basketball. The entire Ponce De Leon student body, and much of the community, watched as the Lady Pirates basketball team received […]
WEAR
Students begin moving on campus at UWF ahead of new school year
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The University of West Florida was full of life Friday. Students began moving into dorms ahead of the new school year. University President Martha Saunders says it's great to see the students filling the campus following the pandemic and students are agreeing. "We were able to start...
6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
getthecoast.com
Local volunteers needed for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’ in Okaloosa County
Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 8-10AM. They are looking for volunteers to help with this cleanup. Here’s what you need to know. For over 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
Woman charged with stealing $2K in plants from Fort Walton Beach
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach. Rice is accused of taking […]
One arrested in Okaloosa stabbing
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach man is expected to survive after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Timothy Attaway from Dallas, Texas. Deputies said the victim, a 31-year-old man, was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace on Saturday. Witnesses said the victim made a joke or comment […]
Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa voters to decide commissioner, school board races
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. –– Florida’s Primary Election is Tuesday. Registered voters in Okaloosa County will decide four Okaloosa County races: county commissioner district 2 and school board districts 1, 3, and 5. All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote in the local races. The county...
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
realtysouth.com
28835 Perdido Beach Blvd #219
City of Pensacola awards $200k to REAP to continue operations of The Lodges Emergency Shelter
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday, The City of Pensacola City Council voted unanimously to provide $200,000 to Re-entry Alliance Pensacola to continue its operation of the Lodges and Emergency Shelter, a shelter that services homeless women and children. From Sept. 3, 2021, to July 31, 2022, REAP’s Lodges and Emergency Shelter has provided the […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County approves development of 17 new subdivisions
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- More than 900 new homes are coming to Santa Rosa County. The county has approved 17 new subdivisions over the past year and a half. Census data shows the county grew by more than 36,000 residents from 2010 to 2020. University of Florida researchers estimate...
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
WEAR
Escambia County commissioners look to change Contractors Competency Board operation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners want to change the way the Escambia County Contractors Competency Board operates, to better protect homeowners from contractors who take their money and don't do the work. Two weeks after Channel 3 started investigating two Pensacola contractors, their licenses were revoked in Escambia...
