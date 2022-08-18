Cute 2/2 condo on Old River in Orange Beach! New LVT Flooring throughout w/ remodeled kitchen, including NEW SS Appliances, NEW GRANITE & FRESH CABINETS... Condo has NEW EXTERIOR AIR CONDITIONER & INSIDE UNIT is STILL UNDER WARRANTY! Complex has Deeded Bch Access, Covered/Assigned Prkg, tennis court (and pickleball soon to be added when tennis court gets resurfaced late fall), 2 OUTDOOR Pools! (one for all and one dedicated to 19 & older only), on-site mgt and PLENTY OF 1st Come/1st Served BOAT SLIPS! Affordable monthly HOA dues with NO EXTRA INSURANCE ASSESSMENT & Complex is 30-day rent restricted- no short term rentals - GET TO know your neighbors! THIS IS A MUST SEE CONDO! GREAT GULF VIEWS FROM COVERED BALCONY! EASY TO SHOW WITH COVERED, ASSIGNED PARKING & ELEVATOR! DON'T MISS THIS ONE! All information represented is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified by buyers and buyer's agents. Square footage and measurements are approximate and should also be verified by buyers and buyer's agents.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO