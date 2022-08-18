ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

TVLine Items: Scott Foley Joins Benoist Series, Big Mouth Return Date and More

Scott Foley is catching a ride with The Girls on the Bus. The Scandal vet has joined Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in the aforementioned HBO Max series, which chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. The comedic drama is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter. Foley will recur as a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race. Chozick and Julie Plec developed...
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Embraces Japanese Anime Style in ‘Sailor Moon’ Schoolgirl Outfit & Go-Go Boots at Summer Sonic Festival

Megan Thee Stallion has been taking Japan by storm while performing at the Summer Sonic Festival in Osaka on Aug. 20. The recent posts to Megan’s Instagram see the star exploring the country while sharing some of her insane anime-inspired outfits. Flexing her knowledge of Japanese culture, Megan wore a “Sailor Moon” style bodysuit for her performance inspired by the anime’s main character Usagi. From the styling to unmistakable space buns in her hair, the rapper really did the character justice, while making the iconic ensemble her own. Adorned with a big red bow, the white bodysuit featured half a pleated skirt...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

