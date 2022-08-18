Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: ‘Josh White Music’ Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth artist Josh Smith was live in studio Tuesday morning to play some great tunes on his guitar. Check out the songs in the videos above and below. And check out Josh on Facebook to catch his next gig!. Song 2:
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Christopher David Hanson Band
DULUTH, Minn. – Singer and songwriter Christopher David Hanson stopped by the morning show Monday to play some of his original pieces. Morning anchor Dan Hanger gave him a few live hits throughout the two-hour morning show because Hanson drove two hours to play for us! Enjoy. Song 2:
FOX 21 Online
Artist Paints Portrait Of Hanger’s Dog Brewster Live On Air
DULUTH, Minn. — Artist Mana Bear worked her artistic magic on the morning show Tuesday to paint a portrait of Dan Hanger’s dog Brewster. Click the videos to see the progress throughout the show, and click here to check out Mana on Instagram. Part 1:
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
tncontentexchange.com
Singing Gordy’s praises: Ashland musician pens tunes about downtown denizen
What Gordy Johnson, Jr. has been through would be enough to give most anyone else a dreary outlook on life. His parents were told when Gordy was born that he would never walk or talk. Nobody told that to Gordy, though. And today, that’s almost all he does — walks...
Summer’s Not Over! Duluth’s Bridgeman’s Restaurant Unveils 4 New Mega Malts
With all the back-to-school business happening across the Northland, and the Minnesota State Fair kicking off Thursday, one could easily fell as though summer is all but over. However, a quick look at the calendar shows that the first day of fall isn't until September 22, so there's really no reason to give up on summer. One Northland business still in summer mode is Bridgeman's.
North Shore coffee shop Mocha Moose closes its doors
The Mocha Moose coffee shop in Two Harbors has closed its doors. On Aug. 13, the store took to Facebook to announce it had closed. The post did not give a reason for the closing but said it was “not an easy decision.”. “What the future holds is unclear...
WDIO-TV
Northland Strong: Heather and Lily
In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy for several months and just things just weren’t like walking, wasn’t really picking up,” said Heather. “We were carrying her a lot, so it felt like something was off for some time, but we hadn’t really found a reason why.”
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance Talks ‘Light Duluth Teal Gala’ Sept. 24
DULUTH, Minn. – Kristine Greer, board chair of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, is shining a light on ovarian cancer in the northland next month, as September is national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Several Duluth landmarks will light up in teal Sept. 23 and 24, including the DECC, Radisson...
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
WDIO-TV in Duluth Captures Cool Time-Lapse Video of Morning Storm
It's been a wet and stormy week across the Northland and as everyone hopes our hot summer days aren't completely over, the storms do provide some incredible visuals. One such visual was captured by our media partners at WDIO-TV. As storms rolled into the Twin Ports near sunrise Thursday morning, their Tower Cam was there to catch it all.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Meg’s Perennials & Marketplace
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Perennials are some of the toughest plants out there, capable of surviving our harshly cold winters here in the Northland. Meg’s Perennials and Marketplace, a family run business in Hermantown, has thousands of these plants prepped and ready for your garden. “Fall is really the...
FOX 21 Online
Unique New Market Comes to Town
DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
WDIO-TV
White Coat Ceremony Class of 2026
The Association of American Medical Colleges published data in 2020 that we could see a shortage of 55,100 to 139,00 physicians by 2033. However the future is bright as a new generation of Doctor’s crossed the stage for the White Coat Ceremony for the University of Minnesota Duluth today.
boreal.org
Friends and family reflect and remember Joni Dahl - woman killed by drunk driver in northern MN
Friends and family of Joni Dahl remember her as an ambitious, community-driven woman. Dahl died in a fatal crash Friday. A Virginia man was charged in connection with the collision, accused of drunk driving. “It’s just a shock, and it’s such a loss, it’s such a great loss, Joni’s presence...
WDIO-TV
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bigger than yours: Green Bay, Twin Ports both claim to have nation’s largest freshwater estuary – Duluth News Tribune
DULUTH — You could call it a friendly rivalry, but both the Twin Ports and Green Bay make competing claims about the magnificent size of their respective estuaries. In an introduction to a river restoration initiative, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asserts: “At 12,000 acres, the St. Louis Estuary is the largest freshwater estuary in North America and is the headwaters of the Great Lakes.”
WDIO-TV
Body of missing Hibbing man located
The body of a missing Hibbing man has been located, one month after authorities identified him as a missing person. Hibbing Police say they learned no contact had been made with Jesse James Crabtree since July 6, identifying him as a missing person on July 22. Officers located Crabtree’s abandoned...
Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro
GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
