ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Groundbreaking begins $750,000 renovation of La Crosse’s Kids Coulee playground

The towering wooden playground known as Kids Coulee has been a fixture at Myrick Park in La Crosse for almost 30 years, but it needs some improvement. The city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse got together Monday with area contractors for the groundbreaking of a Kids Coulee renovation that could take several months to complete.
wizmnews.com

Renovation of Kids Coulee playground starts with groundbreaking

The towering wooden playground known as Kids Coulee has been a fixture at Myrick Park in La Crosse for almost 30 years, and it needs a little improvement. The city park department and UWL have gotten together with area contractors for the groundbreaking of a Kids Coulee renovation that could take several months to complete.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Business
wizmnews.com

Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable

The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Second part of UWL science center gets Regents approval

The second half of a large science building project in La Crosse is high on the to-do list for the UW Board of Regents. At a meeting last week, the regents included five projects for the UWL campus in its $2.5 billion capital budget. The La Crosse requests add up to nearly 10 per cent of that budget.
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#Appliance#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gundersen Health System#The Gundersen Foundation
wizmnews.com

UW-Extension asked to study child care needs for La Crosse County

A debate over child care needs in La Crosse County has taken up the county board’s time for the past several months, but a temporary compromise appears to have been reached. The board voted last week to let UW-Extension study the issue and propose ways of offering more daycare to county families. The study could cost up to $50,000 in federal money already set aside for child care services.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent

The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
drydenwire.com

WILL Warns Proposed La Crosse Ordinance Violates First Amendment

The News: Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a public letter to the La Crosse Common Council warning that a recently passed city ordinance violates free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights guarantees in the state and federal constitutions. The City of La Crosse is currently reconsidering the recently adopted Ordinance No. 5220, which bans a significant amount of speech on issues of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. WILL’s letter explains why the prohibitions in the ordinance unconstitutionally restrict the scope of speech from clergy, parents, or licensed mental-health counselors, are impermissibly vague, and are preempted by state law.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
OSSEO, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse County recognizes advisory referendums are unnecessary

There are plenty of ways to express how we feel about issues. Who we choose to vote for, attending rallies, even editorials or letters to the editor. So we don’t need to cast ballots in advisory referendums to demonstrate our preferences. That is why it is good the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors chose not to hold three advisory referendums as part of the November election. Supervisors had considered asking voters how they feel about three contentious issues; legalizing abortion, legalizing marijuana and whether we should fund the police. But how we would have answered would not have mattered. These would not be binding referendum, just gathering opinion. The laws regarding abortion or marijuana wouldn’t change. Supervisors hoped the outcome of the votes would get the attention of lawmakers in Madison. But La Crosse County voters went to the polls in an advisory referendum a few years ago on the question of legalizing marijuana. It passed overwhelmingly, as it did in many other Wisconsin counties, but no laws were changed in Madison as a result. There is simply no point in these advisory referendums. It is good our elected officials have recognized that it is a wasted effort to try to change what you cannot change.
B102.7

Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy