wizmnews.com
Groundbreaking begins $750,000 renovation of La Crosse’s Kids Coulee playground
The towering wooden playground known as Kids Coulee has been a fixture at Myrick Park in La Crosse for almost 30 years, but it needs some improvement. The city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse got together Monday with area contractors for the groundbreaking of a Kids Coulee renovation that could take several months to complete.
wizmnews.com
Second part of UW-La Crosse’s $187 million science center gets approval
The second half of a large science building project in La Crosse is high on the to-do list for the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents. At a meeting last week, the regents included five projects for the UW-La Crosse campus in its $2.5 billion capital budget. The UW-L requests...
wizmnews.com
Lawsuit threatened against city of La Crosse in fight over conversion therapy
Supporters of conversion therapy in La Crosse have enlisted a statewide group to help their cause. City council members have received a letter from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL). The legal firm has called on city leaders to give up on a proposed ban of conversion therapy or else face a lawsuit.
wizmnews.com
Renovation of Kids Coulee playground starts with groundbreaking
wizmnews.com
Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable
The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
wizmnews.com
Second part of UWL science center gets Regents approval
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins
According to the La Crosse Police Department, there's an increase in reports of break-ins.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSE TALK PM: La Crosse teachers’ union president Martinez on “summers off,” new grading, teacher exodus
La Crosse Education Association president Jesse Martinez joined La Crosse Talk PM on Monday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) We hit on on a host of topics...
wizmnews.com
UW-Extension asked to study child care needs for La Crosse County
A debate over child care needs in La Crosse County has taken up the county board’s time for the past several months, but a temporary compromise appears to have been reached. The board voted last week to let UW-Extension study the issue and propose ways of offering more daycare to county families. The study could cost up to $50,000 in federal money already set aside for child care services.
‘The city can expect a lawsuit’: Law firm submits open letter to La Crosse council threatening legal action over conversion therapy ban
A conservative law firm submitted a public letter saying the City of La Crosse can expect a lawsuit unless a conversion therapy ordinance is abandoned.
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
drydenwire.com
WILL Warns Proposed La Crosse Ordinance Violates First Amendment
The News: Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a public letter to the La Crosse Common Council warning that a recently passed city ordinance violates free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights guarantees in the state and federal constitutions. The City of La Crosse is currently reconsidering the recently adopted Ordinance No. 5220, which bans a significant amount of speech on issues of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. WILL’s letter explains why the prohibitions in the ordinance unconstitutionally restrict the scope of speech from clergy, parents, or licensed mental-health counselors, are impermissibly vague, and are preempted by state law.
WEAU-TV 13
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County recognizes advisory referendums are unnecessary
There are plenty of ways to express how we feel about issues. Who we choose to vote for, attending rallies, even editorials or letters to the editor. So we don’t need to cast ballots in advisory referendums to demonstrate our preferences. That is why it is good the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors chose not to hold three advisory referendums as part of the November election. Supervisors had considered asking voters how they feel about three contentious issues; legalizing abortion, legalizing marijuana and whether we should fund the police. But how we would have answered would not have mattered. These would not be binding referendum, just gathering opinion. The laws regarding abortion or marijuana wouldn’t change. Supervisors hoped the outcome of the votes would get the attention of lawmakers in Madison. But La Crosse County voters went to the polls in an advisory referendum a few years ago on the question of legalizing marijuana. It passed overwhelmingly, as it did in many other Wisconsin counties, but no laws were changed in Madison as a result. There is simply no point in these advisory referendums. It is good our elected officials have recognized that it is a wasted effort to try to change what you cannot change.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
wizmnews.com
Suspect accused of reckless homicide in La Crosse County drug overdose death
A suspect in a La Crosse County drug death is in the county jail, awaiting an expected court hearing this week. Bernard Moore, Jr., faces charges of reckless homicide and possession of narcotics. Moore is accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose late last year. He was...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
