There are plenty of ways to express how we feel about issues. Who we choose to vote for, attending rallies, even editorials or letters to the editor. So we don’t need to cast ballots in advisory referendums to demonstrate our preferences. That is why it is good the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors chose not to hold three advisory referendums as part of the November election. Supervisors had considered asking voters how they feel about three contentious issues; legalizing abortion, legalizing marijuana and whether we should fund the police. But how we would have answered would not have mattered. These would not be binding referendum, just gathering opinion. The laws regarding abortion or marijuana wouldn’t change. Supervisors hoped the outcome of the votes would get the attention of lawmakers in Madison. But La Crosse County voters went to the polls in an advisory referendum a few years ago on the question of legalizing marijuana. It passed overwhelmingly, as it did in many other Wisconsin counties, but no laws were changed in Madison as a result. There is simply no point in these advisory referendums. It is good our elected officials have recognized that it is a wasted effort to try to change what you cannot change.

