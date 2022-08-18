ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hearing on unsealing Trump FBI raid affidavit underway

By Emily Crane, Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tbvwt_0hMGlozx00

A hearing in South Florida federal court was underway Thursday to determine whether the affidavit underpinning last week’s FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate should be made public

West Palm Beach Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the warrant to search the 45th president’s home, was due to hear arguments from several media outlets trying to persuade him to make the affidavit public — despite the Justice Department’s objections.

The Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and CNN are among the outlets that have argued the document’s release would help the public determine if there was a legitimate reason behind the Aug. 8 raid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVXzQ_0hMGlozx00
A hearing in South Florida federal court will be held to decide if the search warrant for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate should be made public.
Robert Miller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1EUc_0hMGlozx00
The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Paul G. Rogers federal building on August 18, 2022.
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuLmR_0hMGlozx00
Judge Bruce Reinhart was due to hear arguments from several media outlets trying to persuade him to make the affidavit public.
PRNewsFoto/McDonald Hopkins LLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXdRk_0hMGlozx00
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he signed off on the search warrant.
REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump and his allies have argued the raid was part of a Biden administration vendetta against the former president, and Trump himself has called for the “immediate release” of the affidavit.

Trump attorney Christina Bobb, who was present when federal agents searched Mar-a-Lago, was in court Thursday, but only as an observer.

The feds seized 27 boxes from Trump’s palatial estate, including 11 sets of classified documents that were labeled top secret, secret, or confidential, according to an inventory that was unsealed Aug. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SHxW_0hMGlozx00
The Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and CNN are among the outlets that have argued for the document’s release.
REUTERS/JIm Bourg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jGw2_0hMGlozx00
Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
AP Photo/Terry Renna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHkR4_0hMGlozx00
The feds seized 27 boxes from Trump’s palatial estate, including 11 sets of classified documents that were labeled top secret.
REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Reinhart had signed off on the warrant as part of a federal probe into whether Trump allegedly mishandled classified material taken from the White House.

Attorneys for the Justice Department argued that their investigation is ongoing and the affidavit should remain sealed because it contains sensitive information about witnesses.

“If disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps,” South Florida US Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez and DOJ counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt wrote in a filing opposing the document’s release .

This is a developing story .

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Their indictments follow the abrupt resignation in March of Republican Rep. Robin Smith, who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges involving Casada and his chief of staff, Cade Cothren. Speculation has swirled about what additional charges might come in the corruption probe. FBI agents arrested Casada and Cothren at their homes Tuesday morning. If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in prison. Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday and received pretrial release with travel restricted to the middle district of Tennessee unless otherwise approved. The 20-count charging document alleges Casada and Cothren exploited their positions of power by working with another unnamed lawmaker to funnel money to themselves using a political consulting firm — known as Phoenix Solutions, LLC — to conceal their involvement.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy