Video Games

Daily Mail

Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'

Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
Black Enterprise

Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person

File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Business Insider

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade

Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
