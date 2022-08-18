Read full article on original website
Related
World's biggest mod site bans mods replacing Pride flags: 'We don't want to and won't argue this with you'
Following community drama around a Spider-Man mod, Nexusmods says enough is enough.
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'
Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks
The mysterious Tashtyk people were an ancient Siberian warrior race that lived during the Late Iron Age period from the first to the fourth century CE. The culture flourished in the Yenisei Valley in Southern Siberia.
Boy's face swells up massively as he's attacked by swarm of bees after constantly poking their hive
A little boy was left with a severely swollen face after he was repeatedly stung by bees when he poked their hive. You can see the shocking reaction here:. The young boy, who has not been named, was out playing in the countryside in the town of Zigong, in south-western China's Sichuan, when he stumbled across a bee hive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I got my nails done at a salon in Japan, and the lavish $40 experience made American salons seem eons behind
Okinawa's Cocok Spa had free snacks and drinks, comfy chairs, and more perks that made my pedicure way better than what I've gotten at US salons.
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Fstoppers
Influencer's Account Banned After He Throws Tantrum on Live Video When Asked to Pay for Food
A YouTuber and influencer found his account deleted after he threw a tantrum on a livestream when a restaurant refused to give him free food and he threatened to send them a bill for the "promotion." The incident happened last week when YouTuber and influencer Borja Escalona, whose account had...
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager
Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
Signs someone might be lying to you revealed – including giveaway ‘tell’ from even the most experienced ‘poker face’
THE SECRET signs that someone might be lying to you have been revealed by recent research - including giveaway "tells" from even the most experienced "poker faces". As many as four in ten adults surveyed reckoned they are good at spotting liars - but if you're not in that group, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade
Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
‘Greedy’ bride reveals tiered wedding system & people are really shocked
ANYONE who has ever planned a wedding can attest to how expensive it can be. However, a Reddit user's friend took it way to far when she asked her guests to contribute, but the request came with ridiculous rules. A Reddit user has shared the ridiculous system a friend of...
Meta and TikTok bans influencer Andrew Tate — who's known for misogynistic comments — from Facebook and Instagram
Meta and TikTok spokespeople told Insider that Tate was banned for violating the platforms' policies.
