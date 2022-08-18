ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake may have new developer after reports it was delayed indefinitely

By Jessica Scharnagle
dotesports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dotesports.com

Capcom planned Resident Evil 7 to be a live service game, include microtransactions

Jun Takeuchi, the executive producer of the 2017 survival horror game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, revealed that Capcom originally planned to use a business model centering around microtransactions and online multiplayer components for the game. Speaking with Capcom director and fellow producer Shinji Mikami on the ‘looking back’ video about...
dotesports.com

Dead Island 2 finally releases next February

In the early 2010s, there were more zombie games than players knew what to do with. The first Dead Island was released in 2011, nearly 11 years ago, and a sequel has been rumored ever since. While it has gone through development hell, it now seems that it will be one of the few to survive that kind of process. That’s right, Dead Island 2 has finally been confirmed for release on Feb. 3, 2023.
dotesports.com

Ka-ching: Warzone players have found secret high-value Caldera loot zone

A Call of Duty Warzone player has found a secret high-tier loot area in the Pacific Island map Caldera, stumbling upon top-tier kill-streaks, weapon, and blueprints that can turn the tide of every battle royale lobby. The player has thoughtfully shared this sneaky spot for all to see. What was...
dotesports.com

MultiVersus surpasses 20 million players

MultiVersus, the free-to-play crossover fighting game developed by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Games, has reached the milestone of 20 million players since the open beta released on July 26, according to Warner. This milestone comes after the release of MultiVersus season one on Aug. 15, which...
dotesports.com

When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
dotesports.com

All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles. Many who...
dotesports.com

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 5, Act 2

The most exciting time of the year for VALORANT players has arrived again with the release of Episode Five, Act Two. In addition to balance changes and shop updates, a new battle pass will offer dozens of rewards in the form of free and paid versions (for 1,000 VALORANT Points). Players will be able to complete daily and weekly quests to level up and earn tons of skins.
dotesports.com

How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
dotesports.com

Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon join TFT Set 7.5 champion roster as 4-cost carriers

Three notable champions return to Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 as four-cost carriers, showcasing powerful spells and abilities. Balancing the power of tier-three dragons in Uncharted Realms, the TFT team has added Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon as four-cost carriers. Set Seven four-cost carriers paled compared to the tier-four dragons toward the end of Set Seven. Adding Graves, Jayce, and Pantheon to Set 7.5 should give players flexibility when choosing a mid and late-game carrier. Both Graves and Pantheon are AD carriers, while Jayce is an AP carry.
dotesports.com

Disgaea 7 slated for Japanese release early next year

Developer Nippon Ichi Software has unveiled that the newest entry to the Disgaea series of games, Disgaea 7, will be released in Japan early next year. The game’s official website (as translated by Gematsu) revealed the game will be launched in Japan on Jan. 26, 2023. Disgaea 7 will be set in the Japanese culture-inspired Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, where players get to use characters such as Fuji, Piririka, Ao, Wey-yasu, and more.
dotesports.com

Super Smash Bros. director shares his final Ultimate screenshot, but something new is coming

While content additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ended late last year, one of the last recurring staples of the game has now also drawn to a close. Today, series director Masahiro Sakurai posted the final daily screenshot for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after having shared a new image each day since Dec. 2019. Earlier this month the director teased it would be coming to an end.
dotesports.com

Dune: Awakening will ask players to survive on the planet Arrakis

Sci-fi fans, rejoice. There’s a new Dune game coming, and if the announcement trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be massive. Dune: Awakening is an open-world survival MMO coming from Conan Exiles developer Funcom. From the very limited information we can glean from the announcement trailer and the game’s Steam page, it seems very likely that players will be leaning on the “survival” part heavily since the trailer opens with the desert planet Arrakis and a bearded figure going for a pleasant ride on a sandworm.
dotesports.com

Respawn appears to accidentally buff ‘heal dash’ Vantage bug in Apex Legends

A patch intended to fix a handful of bugs in Apex Legends appears to have unexpectedly buffed Vantage’s “heal dash” bug. The so-called heal dash allows Vantage to cancel certain animations and receive a burst of speed if she uses a shield cell or battery at just the right moment. Originally discovered by content creator theh1d, Vantage players must start using a shield cell or battery, then hold their directional key or joystick in the direction they want to go in before canceling the heal. Doing so will throw Vantage in that direction, giving her a burst of speed. The dash can also be combined with her Echo Location tactical.
dotesports.com

MTG Dominaria United Voltron commander Danitha, Benalia’s Hope cheats cards into play

Few strategies bring the Magic: The Gathering community more joy than those centered around Aura and Equipment cards, more commonly known as Voltron strategies. From Commander to Standard, Voltron strategies center around buffing one threat and winning the game through combat damage. The archetype is able to present threats that can’t be matched in combat but crumble in the face of removal-heavy decks.
dotesports.com

New Fortnite leak potentially points to skins and release date for Destiny collab

While we’re still in the middle of the monumental Dragon Ball collab in Fortnite, it appears that Epic Games isn’t letting that stop it from looking ahead. Destiny and Fortnite will be doing a crossover, according to leaks throughout last week, with characters from each game joining the other in the form of cosmetics. While a screengrab leaked showing the Destiny cosmetics, nothing had leaked for Fortnite—until now.
