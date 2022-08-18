Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
Raleigh News & Observer
An ‘authentic’ Italian restaurant and social club to debut at Mill One in Mooresville
An Italian restaurant and social room will debut next month, bringing a little Mediterranean flair to the Lake Norman area where Mooresville’s first mill once stood. Acqua Ragazza is expected to open by the end of September at Mill One, 201 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, restaurant owner Tara Marie Cottone told The Charlotte Observer.
WCNC
Get tickets now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! when it's in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve. If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19. An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all...
thecharlotteweekly.com
High Fidelity headlines Music and Brews Night on Sept. 10
MINT HILL – High Fidelity will play rock, funk and Motown hits from the 1970s and 1980s at the Town of Mint Hill’s Music and Brews Night. Middle James Brewing, Eleven Lakes Brewing, Triple C Brewing and Town Brewing will serve beer along with a variety of food vendors, including Chilaka Taco, 100 Main Beef & BBQ, A Little Taste of Chicago and Sprinkles.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Steakhouse Named in Top U.S. Restaurants for Business Meetings
Have a business meeting coming up you want to take out of the office? One Charlotte steakhouse has been named one of the best restaurants for business meetings in the U.S. Open Table gathered a list of the 100 best restaurants for business meetings in America. Steak 48-Charlotte ranked as...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Christmas Made in the South at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center Oct 21-23
Get ready for the holidays with Christmas Made in the South. This Christmas show takes place at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 US Highway 49 North, Concord, NC, on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. An alternate address, which might work better with your GPS, is 4551 Old Airport Road, Concord.
Day 1 of Charlotte Pride kicks off with community filling Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has officially kicked off in the Queen City. Day one of the festival was full of excitement after the event was canceled for the last two years. Community members who attended the event told WCNC Charlotte the word "pride" has a lot of meaning...
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
scoopcharlotte.com
What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month
The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown
Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ballantyne’s Backyard to host the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard with an outdoor walking trail filled with over a million illuminated lights and larger-than-life holiday installations. In addition to twinkling lights and festive installations, guests will experience a Winter Wonderland complete with dozens of over-sized snow globes,...
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Fall Family Fun Guide for Charlotteans
From the vantage point of early July, this autumn offered the promise that it would resemble something like Life Before COVID: maskless hayrides; concerts with social distancing by choice rather than governor’s mandate; and haunted houses where the scariest apparitions, aside from the most skilled of witches, were not transmissible by air.
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa to be closed for SNL filming
CHARLOTTE — Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to Saturday Night Live filming a skit at the restaurant. The shop also said several roads will be shut down due to filming. An air date for the skit has not been released. This comes after...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bang Bang Burgers serves up inventive, scratch-made deliciousness
CHARLOTTE – Joe Huang has been serving up his scratch-made hamburgers for almost a decade, and he’s got very definite opinions on the science and thought behind what is on the menu at his two Bang Bang Burgers locations in the Queen City. From the bun to the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Make-A-Wish helps young author with dream
CHARLOTTE – Lucia Jex-Blake signed copies of her fantasy novel, “Artifacts of Fire” on Aug. 19 at Barnes & Noble Arboretum, but this was no ordinary book-signing. This was part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Lucia’s wish was to become a...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Sustain Charlotte celebrates Charlotte's new Unified Development Ordinance
CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Down Syndrome Association appoints program, outreach director
CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director. Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk. She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid...
Gov. Cooper speaks out on Centene’s move to abandon Charlotte hub
RALEIGH, N.C. — Last summer, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper stood on a stage at the Centene Corp. construction site in University City where the health-care company had committed to invest $1 billion and add at least 3,200 jobs in the years ahead. Last week — a little more than...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
