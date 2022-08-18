The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO