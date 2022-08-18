ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

High Fidelity headlines Music and Brews Night on Sept. 10

MINT HILL – High Fidelity will play rock, funk and Motown hits from the 1970s and 1980s at the Town of Mint Hill’s Music and Brews Night. Middle James Brewing, Eleven Lakes Brewing, Triple C Brewing and Town Brewing will serve beer along with a variety of food vendors, including Chilaka Taco, 100 Main Beef & BBQ, A Little Taste of Chicago and Sprinkles.
MINT HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Christmas Made in the South at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center Oct 21-23

Get ready for the holidays with Christmas Made in the South. This Christmas show takes place at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 US Highway 49 North, Concord, NC, on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. An alternate address, which might work better with your GPS, is 4551 Old Airport Road, Concord.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Irish Dance#Dances#U9#North American#The Walsh Kelley School
scoopcharlotte.com

What to Wear to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament Next Month

The President’s Cup will make its first Southeastern US visit when the tournament takes place at Quail Hollow from September 19 – 25 this Fall. Held every two years since 1994, (wiki here), this tournament features a team of American players representing the USA and an International Team representing the rest of the world excluding Europe (Europe competes against the US in the Ryder Cup). There are still tickets available, mostly verified resale. We’re definitely going, hope you are too!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ballantyne’s Backyard to host the Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard with an outdoor walking trail filled with over a million illuminated lights and larger-than-life holiday installations. In addition to twinkling lights and festive installations, guests will experience a Winter Wonderland complete with dozens of over-sized snow globes,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Fall Family Fun Guide for Charlotteans

From the vantage point of early July, this autumn offered the promise that it would resemble something like Life Before COVID: maskless hayrides; concerts with social distancing by choice rather than governor’s mandate; and haunted houses where the scariest apparitions, aside from the most skilled of witches, were not transmissible by air.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Charlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022

North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Bang Bang Burgers serves up inventive, scratch-made deliciousness

CHARLOTTE – Joe Huang has been serving up his scratch-made hamburgers for almost a decade, and he’s got very definite opinions on the science and thought behind what is on the menu at his two Bang Bang Burgers locations in the Queen City. From the bun to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Make-A-Wish helps young author with dream

CHARLOTTE – Lucia Jex-Blake signed copies of her fantasy novel, “Artifacts of Fire” on Aug. 19 at Barnes & Noble Arboretum, but this was no ordinary book-signing. This was part of a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina. Lucia’s wish was to become a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Sustain Charlotte celebrates Charlotte's new Unified Development Ordinance

CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte applauded the Charlotte City Council for passing the Unified Development Ordinance on Aug. 22. The UDO enacts the Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The UDO allows for the creation of more housing, which Sustain Charlotte says is needed now more than ever amid a housing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Down Syndrome Association appoints program, outreach director

CHARLOTTE – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte has appointed Victoria Coles as program and community outreach director. Coles will maintain community partnerships and organize popular programs, such as 3-2-1 Dash and Buddy Walk. She taught special education for eight years and worked in care management with Medicaid...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy