Chicago, IL

State Rep. La Shawn Ford’s cars, garage catch fire in possible arson; ‘I don’t think I was a target,’ he says

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
State Rep. La Shawn Ford attends a bill signing in 2017. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago police officers responded to a Monday night fire in state Rep. La Shawn Ford’s residence that damaged his garage and two cars, including a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette, according to a police report. No injuries were reported.

“I don’t think I was a target,” Ford told the Tribune Thursday. “It’s just another episode of violence and crime in Chicago, and I just happened to be a victim of it.”

The fire began near Ford’s garage in the 900 block of South Mayfield Avenue, damaging the two cars inside, and extended to a garage in the 900 block of South Mason Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle in the middle of an alley engulfed in flames. An Illinois license plate was found near the car, but officers couldn’t determine whether it belonged to the car because the vehicle was completely burned, according to a police report.

A witness told police her security camera caught footage of a person walking near the car in the alley when smoke started coming from the unknown vehicle. According to the witness, the person then ran north through the alley.

Ford told police he didn’t know the owner of the first vehicle that caught fire. His garage and two cars inside ― the Corvette and a black Ford ― had smoke and fire damage. A neighbor’s garage also was damaged in the fire.

According to the police report, arson specialists and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Peace is Still 2
4d ago

The Criminals are killing, shooting and robbing everybody now they've turned to burning down everything! When will all the hatred and madness end? Lord continue to have Mercy

WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
