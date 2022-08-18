Read full article on original website
Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside
On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
Electric Vehicle Event Coming to Bayfront Park in Duluth
If you are thinking about getting an electric vehicle, you might want to check out this event at Bayfront Park in Duluth. The North Country EV Show and Tell will be an opportunity to check out a variety of different electric vehicles and ask questions from people who are own and drive an EV daily.
KEYC
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event. Updated: Aug....
Inside The Abandoned Building In Lake Superior Near Duluth’s Lakewalk
Duluth has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it the...
Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course
Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
Axe Throwing Now Available at Minnesota’s North Shore Adventure Park
A trip up Minnesota's North Shore is always a great idea. There are beautiful sights to behold, outdoor adventures to be had and fun businesses to visit. This week, another activity option opened to the public and this one is pretty cool. The North Shore’s first permanent outdoor axe throwing...
See The Dramatic Changes Happening at the Duluth Target Store Remodel
The Duluth Target store is in the process of a refresh and expansion, and if you haven't been there for some time, you might be surprised at some of the dramatic changes. You'll notice the changes from the second you walk in the door with the new checkout area, new Dollar Spot, and new customer service/pick-up area. One of the first changes to be done was to the floor, gone is the tile in favor of the glossy concrete floor, and in some areas of the store additional decoration has been added to the concrete.
FOX 21 Online
Unique New Market Comes to Town
DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse In Duluth
The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature
We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
CBD & THC Sparkling Water Hits The Market In Duluth At Bent Paddle Brewing
Bent Paddle Brewing Company has teamed up with regional hemp growers to bring CBD sparkling water to their taproom beginning today. The first run of non-alcoholic CBD sparkling water available is the Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava CBD+ beverage. The CBD+ Full Spectrum Sparkling Water features approximately 22mg of CBD +...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
Community Input Could Shape Superior Hammond Avenue Project
From the looks of things, there is a lot of interest in what Hammond Avenue in Superior will look like in the future. A two-year project to rebuild the street between Belknap Street and North 28th Street will start next summer. And while it might be easy to brush the...
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth
The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Highway 33 In Cloquet To Get A Fresh New Look With MNDOT Long-Range Plans
One of the main arterial roadways in Cloquet might look a whole lot different in the future. And as local and state agencies take a look at the future of Highway 33, they want your input and feedback. The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation...
Duluth City Councilors Consider Imposing Speed Limits On Scooters and E-Bikes
Most of us have witnessed the electric scooters and now E-bikes in Canal Park and the Downtown area of Duluth which is a fantastic idea and a great way to get around town. I wish I would have thought of it, but anyway what I find hard to believe is that more people don't crash especially on scooters.
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Superior Car Seat Clinic To Become Regular Monthly Event
Safety truly isn't a one-time thing. And that's a good part of the reason a annual event is turning into a regularly-scheduled monthly event. Turn-out was so good for the Car Seat Clinic held by the Superior Fire Department on August 4 that they've decided to make it a regular event.
Superior Schools To Benefit From Stuff The Bus Campaign
Even as families sneak in a few more weeks of summer vacation fun, there is no ignoring the fact that fall and the next school year are quickly approaching. Already store shelves have seen the shift from summer items to back-to-school supplies. It's those back-to-school supplies that are the focus...
