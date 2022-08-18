ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Tiny homes coming to Duluth’s Hillside

On a small lot on Duluth’s hillside, a few pipes sticking out of the ground are early indicators of development to come. The site on 6th Ave. E is the first of several tiny homes that Simply Tiny Development is building in Duluth. The CEO of the Colorado-based company...
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Sweet Pea, an adoptable kitten from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue. Mankato community, law enforcement to host first National Prevention Day. This Sunday, community members and local law enforcement are hosting the first Fentanyl Poisoning and Prevention Day in Mankato. Free tickets available for MSU Mankato outdoor homecoming event.
Greater Downtown Council Rebrands As Downtown Duluth, Plots Future Course

Change can be a good thing. At least that's what community leaders are hoping as they plot the future for downtown Duluth. At their annual meeting on August 16, the Greater Downtown Council welcomed nearly 500 people to the DECC Arena for a cocktail hour and social, dinner, awards and speeches, and music. They also unveiled a new name - a brand that they hope will better convey the mission of the organization.
See The Dramatic Changes Happening at the Duluth Target Store Remodel

The Duluth Target store is in the process of a refresh and expansion, and if you haven't been there for some time, you might be surprised at some of the dramatic changes. You'll notice the changes from the second you walk in the door with the new checkout area, new Dollar Spot, and new customer service/pick-up area. One of the first changes to be done was to the floor, gone is the tile in favor of the glossy concrete floor, and in some areas of the store additional decoration has been added to the concrete.
Unique New Market Comes to Town

DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
North Shore Business Offers ‘Forest Bathing’ To Connect With Nature

We recently made a trip up the North Shore to golf at Lake Superior National at Lutsen. It's always a beautiful ride along the North Shore Scenic Highway. I noticed on the side of the road on the way up a sign that said "Yoga & Forest Bathing" with a number. It was a quick glance and I didn't catch all the details. Did that really say forest bathing? What the heck is that?
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman

DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
Meet The 10 Smallest Towns in Minnesota

#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
