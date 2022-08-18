Read full article on original website
Related
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Which Ohio members of Congress are the leaders in voting by proxy, without showing up? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before the pandemic, Congress members who missed votes had to skip them, rather than voting by proxy. Now, politicians from both parties are using the practice, and for more than health reasons. We’re talking about which of Ohio’s congressional delegation leads in voting by proxy on Today...
Cleveland Jewish News
Users of far-right social media site Gab aim antisemitic threats at Pennsylvania Jewish lawmaker
(Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle via JTA) — Users of the far-right social media site Gab have posted antisemitic threats targeting a Pennsylvania lawmaker who criticized the site. State Rep. Dan Frankel participated in a press conference last month criticizing Gab after news reports revealed that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think
After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
Democrats criticize ethics of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, demand fixes
CLEVELAND — Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took...
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Detroit News
Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans
Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
Maine's GOP Candidate For Governor Threatened To 'Deck' Democrat
Paul LePage, self-described “Trump before there was Trump," appeared to threaten a staffer who approached him.
DeSantis announces voter fraud charges against 20 people
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced charges against 20 people for allegations they illegally voted in the 2020 election. Driving the news: DeSantis said those being arrested had been formerly convicted of murder or sex offenses, the two crimes exempt from a state amendment that restored voting rights to most former felons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over.
dakotafreepress.com
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
WANE-TV
Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
richlandsource.com
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Comments / 3