Ohio State

thefloridapundit.com

Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware

According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for […] The post Democratic House nominee in Ohio drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw from race appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Users of far-right social media site Gab aim antisemitic threats at Pennsylvania Jewish lawmaker

(Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle via JTA) — Users of the far-right social media site Gab have posted antisemitic threats targeting a Pennsylvania lawmaker who criticized the site. State Rep. Dan Frankel participated in a press conference last month criticizing Gab after news reports revealed that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvxu.org

Commentary: Ohio GOP leaders simply don't care what you think

After months and months of this redistricting fiasco, one thing is clear — the Republican leadership in the Ohio Statehouse treats Ohio voters like dirt, like mud to scrape off the bottom of their shoes. The only thing that matters to them is what they want. Here, dear Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Person
Ron Desantis
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans

Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

DeSantis announces voter fraud charges against 20 people

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced charges against 20 people for allegations they illegally voted in the 2020 election. Driving the news: DeSantis said those being arrested had been formerly convicted of murder or sex offenses, the two crimes exempt from a state amendment that restored voting rights to most former felons.
FLORIDA STATE
#Politics State#Protest#Politics Governor#Vance Desantis#Republican#U S Senate#The Washington Post#Turning Point Action
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees

The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
OHIO STATE

