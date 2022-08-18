Daytona International Speedway’s “Back To School” Program Continues Friday with Visit to Palm Terrace Elementary With Special Gifts for the Students and Faculty

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”

