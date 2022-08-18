Daytona International Speedway’s “Back To School” Program Continues Friday with Visit to Palm Terrace Elementary With Special Gifts for the Students and Faculty

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Related
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
click orlando
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
usf.edu
Mary McLeod Bethune makes the long journey home to Florida with new Daytona Beach statue
A new statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled Thursday in Daytona Beach, just weeks after an identical sculpture was displayed in the U.S. Capitol. — Daytona Beach News-Journal (@dbnewsjournal) August 10, 2022. The 13-foot-tall bronze sculpture is a replica of the marble statue of Mary McLeod Bethune in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
click orlando
Big shoes to fill: Florida entrepreneur caters to women with plus size feet
TAMPA, Fla. – “Cat’s out the bag, I have a large foot,” says Vaila CEO, Ahriana Edwards. The Tampa entrepreneur said her business was born out of necessity. Edwards said the problem started when she was just a child. At 9 years old, she said she already wore a size 9.
fox40jackson.com
Missing Ohio woman Erica Epps is last seen in Florida, police say
An Ohio woman that has been missing for more than a week has been spotted exiting a plane in Florida, police announced Monday. “She is without medication & it is unknown why she boarded a plane to Orlando,” the department said in a tweet. Erica Epps was seen getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Florida as Mom Dies After She Was Struck by Lightning in Winter Springs
Local officials delivered a sad announcement in the state of Florida, saying that a mom was killed on Thursday, August 18, after she was hit by lightning near a park. Her kid was also hospitalized because of the lightning strike, but the current condition of the child is not clear at the moment, according to CBS News.
flaglernewsweekly.com
The Big Five … with Lovie Haley, Palm Coast Protégée
As students head back to college this week, some are reflecting on their summer experiences as interns with high profile companies and government agencies. Softball star Lovie Haley spent her summer as intern with the City of Palm Coast (COPC) and shares a look into how it’s helping prepare her for the future.
Mainland football is seeking its 29th straight playoff berth
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – When it comes to Florida high school football, the Daytona Beach Mainland Buccaneers usually conquer anyone who gets in their way. This mid-sized school on the Atlantic coast has become a formidable power over the past three decades, advancing to the state playoffs for 28 ...
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Bacon Bitch Will Replace a Former Applebee’s Bar + Grill Near UCF
Bacon Bitch has delicious brunch options like Chicken & Waffles, Steak & Eggs and an array of breakfast sandwiches
click orlando
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking I-95 south near New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County has the southbound lanes of the road blocked Monday night, traffic camera video shows. The crash occurred on I-95 south of Taylor Road/Dunlawton Avenue Monday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet...
click orlando
VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An boat explosion at Halifax Harbor Marina on Sunday injured four people, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department. Firefighters responded just after 1:15 p.m. and the department said the four boaters had just refueled the 34-foot vessel, which exploded when they tried to start its engine.
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
Vote: Who will be the best football team in Seminole County in 2022?
With the official start of the 2022 high school football season now just days away, we wanted your opinion on who the top football team is in Seminole County this season. To help you with your decision, we put together a few notes on each team. Please enjoy and then cast your vote. Sanford Seminole ...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
Comments / 2