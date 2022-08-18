The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO