Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
Deadline to apply for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County approaching
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program is starting to wrap up in Lehigh County, but it's not too late to apply. In Lehigh County, you have until September 1 to apply for ERAP, as it's called, through Community Action of the Lehigh Valley. It's now limited to people who are...
Several hurt in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash in Lehigh County sent several people to the hospital. Three cars were involved in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Hamilton Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, across from Dorney Park, said South Whitehall Township police. Their conditions are not known, and the crash is still...
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
Doug Mastriano campaigns for Pa. governor in Berks
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, visited Berks County on Monday. He stopped by the Leesport Farmers Market in Ontelaunee Township, making his first public visit to Berks since winning the GOP's May primary. Mastriano faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democrats' nominee,...
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
RPD: Man shot woman, then self while being arrested
READING, Pa. — A man allegedly shot a woman and then grabbed a gun and shot himself as officers were trying to take him into custody, according to the Reading police. The gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon inside a home in the 100 block of Park Avenue. RPD officers...
Fuel theft: Security camera captures video of culprits
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County are looking a pair of thieves who stole fuel out of a tank stored at the Daniel Boone High School. A security camera captured video of the culprits around 2:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. About 45 gallons...
Pennridge school board president addresses proposal to regionalize school board elections
The Pennridge School District Board of Directors on Monday night addressed a petition that calls for changing how members are elected. The petition, filed earlier this month in Bucks County Common Pleas Court, asks a judge to split Pennridge into three geographical voting districts requiring candidates to live in each district. The board currently has nine members, and under the proposal each district would elect three members. Currently Pennridge, like most Pennsylvania school districts, is an at-large school district.
Car ends up under overpass after crash on Route 33
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Northampton County. The car ended up on its side on Henry Road in Plainfield Township. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Route 33, just before the Belfast exit. Reports from the scene indicate the...
2 people hurt in crash that closed Route 501 in Bethel
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute. Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.
Lehigh Valley Pride Festival celebrated in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Big crowds came out to Allentown for the 29th Lehigh Valley Pride Festival. Sunday's event was put on by Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center. The organization brought more than 100 vendors to the Jewish Community Center of the Lehigh Valley. The theme of this year's event was "Be...
US park rangers investigating vehicle break-ins at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area; ID, credit cards stolen
BUSHKILL, Pa. - US Park Rangers at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area are seeking information from the public to aid an ongoing investigation into recent vehicle break-ins within the park, according to a news release from the National Park Service. Over the past month, an unknown person broke into...
