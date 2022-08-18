ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

Dashcam, bodycam video released into Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Monday, Aug. 22, released findings on an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 5. The shooting took place in an alley near N. 92nd Street and West Congress Street. Officers patrolling the area spotted a vehicle that was reported...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating double shooting on city's north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near 19th Place and Hampton Monday night, Aug. 22. Officials say it happened around 7:20 p.m. The victims include a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and 54-year-old Milwaukee man. Both sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and arrived at an area...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man -- identified as Roy Carr -- died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Report: I-94 EB near Bluemound Road shuts down due to police pursuit

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Breaking news in Waukesha County. Traffic on I-94 is moving after a police investigation shut down all eastbound lanes earlier tonight. You're looking at video of the slowdown near Bluemound Road. We've learned Waukesha police were involved in a pursuit that ended near Brookfield...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Road Rage leads to deadly shooting Saturday night near 19th & Mitchell

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 near the corner of 19th and Mitchell Streets a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed. According to Milwaukee police, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight

KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
KENOSHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

‘Traffic Stop Turns Violent, Deputies Prevail’: Racine Sheriff

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has released video showing a felon on extended supervision resisting arrest in a traffic stop. In an Aug. 18, 2022, news release, the Sheriff’s Department wrote: “UPDATE: TRAFFIC STOP TURNS VIOLENT, DEPUTIES PREVAIL.”. “In the interest of being transparent, the Sheriff’s Office...

