CBS 58
Dashcam, bodycam video released into Wauwatosa officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office on Monday, Aug. 22, released findings on an officer-involved shooting that happened on April 5. The shooting took place in an alley near N. 92nd Street and West Congress Street. Officers patrolling the area spotted a vehicle that was reported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating double shooting on city's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near 19th Place and Hampton Monday night, Aug. 22. Officials say it happened around 7:20 p.m. The victims include a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and 54-year-old Milwaukee man. Both sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and arrived at an area...
CBS 58
Police investigate two overnight Sheboygan house fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Seven people need a new place to live after a pair of house fires in Sheboygan overnight -- and those fires happened just minutes apart. At 12:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a home near 14th and New York Avenue. Three people had to be...
Shots fired near Kopps Custard, suspect arrested
A suspect is in custody after police say gunshots were fired near Kopps Custard in Glendale Sunday night, police say.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting Sunday night
MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. near 87th Street and Lawn Avenue. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and have not made any arrests. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac police arrest suspect in homicide of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac police have a suspect in custody following the homicide of a 40-year-old man on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police identified the victim as Brandon Johnson. He died from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and...
CBS 58
44-year-old man killed near 87th and Lawn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 44-year-old man was fatally shot near 87th and Lawn in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say the man -- identified as Roy Carr -- died from his injuries at the scene. The shooting is under investigation. Police...
WISN
Milwaukee teen hanging out of car window falls to her death
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee teen fell out of a car window early Sunday morning. A medical examiner's report shows 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle was traveling in a car with friends after being picked up from a party. The report said Trinkle was in the front passenger seat when she saw...
Woman falls out of vehicle, killed in Milwaukee
An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman died after police say she was sitting on the window of a car when she fell and was struck by the vehicle Sunday morning.
CBS 58
Report: I-94 EB near Bluemound Road shuts down due to police pursuit
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Breaking news in Waukesha County. Traffic on I-94 is moving after a police investigation shut down all eastbound lanes earlier tonight. You're looking at video of the slowdown near Bluemound Road. We've learned Waukesha police were involved in a pursuit that ended near Brookfield...
WISN
$150,000 car heist: Milwaukee woman has two luxury vehicles stolen in one night
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman had two luxury vehicles stolen miles apart Sunday evening. Kamesha Taylor was attending an event at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Canal Street. Just after 11 p.m., she reached the parking lot and could not locate her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. "I had my key in my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee men found with drugs, guns, child in car, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men who are convicted felons were arrested after prosecutors say heroin/fentanyl, cocaine/fentanyl, multiple guns and a child under the age of 1 were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Anthony Ball Jr., 32, and Lashawn Gillispie, 27, each face one count of possession with...
Road rage leads to fatal southside shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's southside at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
CBS 58
Road Rage leads to deadly shooting Saturday night near 19th & Mitchell
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 near the corner of 19th and Mitchell Streets a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed. According to Milwaukee police, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.
Milwaukee woman shot by neighbor, upset over dog
A man who prosecutors say shot his neighbor during a dispute near 79th and Hampton one week ago is making his first appearance in court.
CBS 58
Overnight shooting in Kenosha leaves 3 wounded after bar fight
KENOSHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Three people were wounded by gunfire following a bar fight near 63rd St. and 23rd Ave. in Kenosha during an incident that took place at around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. According to Kenosha police, two of the people shot are in serious condition...
CBS 58
87-year-old woman dies following crash with tree near Sherman and Custer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has confirmed an adult female was killed in a crash near Sherman and Custer on the city's north side. According to police, the 87-year-old woman -- identified as Vashtie Walker -- was driving, left the roadway and collided with a tree.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Traffic Stop Turns Violent, Deputies Prevail’: Racine Sheriff
The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has released video showing a felon on extended supervision resisting arrest in a traffic stop. In an Aug. 18, 2022, news release, the Sheriff’s Department wrote: “UPDATE: TRAFFIC STOP TURNS VIOLENT, DEPUTIES PREVAIL.”. “In the interest of being transparent, the Sheriff’s Office...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
