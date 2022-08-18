Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Michigan university presidents among nation’s highest paid in 2021
ANN ARBOR, MI - The presidents of Michigan’s two largest universities are among the 20 highest earners in 2021, according to financial data obtained by the Chronicle for Higher Education. Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley came in at No. 10 on the list, collecting $1,151,258 in total pay...
Detroit News
Cash infusion could help Michigan college students
Carmen Samaniego has been employed as a hair stylist for years but decided to change careers during the lockdown in the pandemic, when she wasn't able to see clients for months; her income dried up and she became concerned about her ability to support her two young sons. Samaniego enrolled...
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health West Michigan recognized for pregnancy care
A Grand Rapids OB/GYN practice was recognized for its impact on West Michigan prenatal care. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan OB/GYN Residency Practice recently was named the first Centering Site of the Year by the Centering Healthcare Institute (CHI) for implementing and executing the CenteringPregnancy care model, in collaboration with Priority Health.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Holland receives redevelopment-ready certification from MEDC
A recent designation places Holland among a group of Michigan communities acknowledged for redevelopment readiness. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Monday, Aug. 22, recognized Holland with the Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) certification. The city received the certification for its efforts to attract private investment and further build on...
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
Michigan Democratic Party sets slate for November at nominating convention
LANSING — The Michigan Democratic Party solidified a statewide ticket at its nominating convention this weekend, tapping candidates for various university governing boards, the state Supreme Court and State Board of Education between Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Those selected came as no surprise, given that the...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
What’s the difference between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Income, education and more
Michigan State’s fan base is growing and has overtaken Michigan’s fan base, by size. Michigan, though, has more women as fans. And the fan bases have some significant differences in terms of education and income.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
St. Louis craft brews break into Michigan
Schlafly Beer, an independent craft brewery based in St. Louis, widened its distribution footprint. The brewery’s year-round staples, such as its flagship Kölsch and Just A Bit Hazy IPA, now will be available throughout Michigan and Ohio, as will seasonal offerings such as Pumpkin Ale and Coffee Stout.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chatting With Miss Michigan 2022 Melissa Beyrand
Across the State, females enter pageants in hopes of becoming the next Miss Michigan, Miss America, or Miss Universe. The ladies take their talents to the stage and compete for scholarships and other prize money that can be used to further their education, network with leaders and other influential people, and serve communities by representing their local areas.
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary
In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for guests.
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?
There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
WILX-TV
Three Big Ten Football Teams Open Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven college football games featuring division one schools will open the season this Saturday. Two of the games involve Big Ten teams. Nebraska faces Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, kick off 12:30pm Eastern time. at 4pm Eastern time, Wyoming plays at Illinois. The remaining schools open the following week including Western Michigan at Michigan State at 7pm Friday, Septemver 2nd on ESPN. Michigan hosts Colorado State the following afternoon.
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Comments / 0