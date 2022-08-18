ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement

"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified’s School Bell Rings True to Tradition

The long established custom of the ringing of the Jefferson Elementary school bell took place just before the first day of school for Clovis Unified on Monday August 22nd. The school bell itself has been in use every year since 1907, according to Jefferson Elementary’s website, when it was first placed at the school. Its ringing signifies the beginning of a new school year for the entire district.
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Seniors celebrate ’50s themed Senior Prom

On Saturday Aug. 20, from 5pm-9pm The Clovis Senior Activity Center hosted its’ second annual Senior Prom with approximately 150 people in attendance. The ‘50s themed Senior Prom focused on a healthy way for seniors to stay active while having fun. Serving as a healthy activity to keep...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Famed Poet Laureate’s Classic Fig Garden Home is up for Sale. Check the Price

Nestled among orange trees in one of Fresno’s most long-established residential neighborhoods is 4549 North Van Ness Blvd. Since the early 1970s, it’s been the home of former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Philip Levine and his family. Now, this piece of literary history is for sale, asking $500,000.
FRESNO, CA
Madera, CA
Madera, CA
clovisroundup.com

Made In Clovis looks for inspired and clever business ideas

Made In Clovis, now in just its second year, is an event that celebrates creativity. This showcase allows up-and-coming business entrepreneurs to connect to the public their ideas from all sorts of backgrounds including crafters, food artisans, artists, and students just to name a few. Made In Clovis is an...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover

The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lemoore High girls golf look to continue to build

The Lemoore High Tigers girls golf team will open their 2022 campaign soon and head coach Kevin Roberts said the squad will be a work in progress. The Hanford Sentinel chatted with coach Roberts as the Tigers prepare to start the season. Question: Can you talk about your team this...
fooddive.com

Hormel workers at Corn Nuts plant go on strike

Forty employees at a Hormel Foods plant in Fresno, California, that makes Corn Nuts have gone on strike, according to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 85 that represents the workers. The strike, which started on Aug. 16, occurred because Hormel changed the workers’ medical...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Mark-John Clifford

My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.

Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
FRESNO, CA
resourceworld.com

Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California

Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...

