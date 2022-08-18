Read full article on original website
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement
"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified’s School Bell Rings True to Tradition
The long established custom of the ringing of the Jefferson Elementary school bell took place just before the first day of school for Clovis Unified on Monday August 22nd. The school bell itself has been in use every year since 1907, according to Jefferson Elementary’s website, when it was first placed at the school. Its ringing signifies the beginning of a new school year for the entire district.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Seniors celebrate ’50s themed Senior Prom
On Saturday Aug. 20, from 5pm-9pm The Clovis Senior Activity Center hosted its’ second annual Senior Prom with approximately 150 people in attendance. The ‘50s themed Senior Prom focused on a healthy way for seniors to stay active while having fun. Serving as a healthy activity to keep...
GV Wire
Famed Poet Laureate’s Classic Fig Garden Home is up for Sale. Check the Price
Nestled among orange trees in one of Fresno’s most long-established residential neighborhoods is 4549 North Van Ness Blvd. Since the early 1970s, it’s been the home of former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Philip Levine and his family. Now, this piece of literary history is for sale, asking $500,000.
clovisroundup.com
Made In Clovis looks for inspired and clever business ideas
Made In Clovis, now in just its second year, is an event that celebrates creativity. This showcase allows up-and-coming business entrepreneurs to connect to the public their ideas from all sorts of backgrounds including crafters, food artisans, artists, and students just to name a few. Made In Clovis is an...
Dads Cookies officially opens storefront in Valley
Dads Cookies had its grand opening Saturday to celebrate the company's first official storefront.
GV Wire
Kings River Park Is Getting a Fabulous $3 Million Makeover
The popular Choinumni Regional Park in the community of Piedra along the Kings River is getting a major face-lift. State officials announced Monday morning that the Fresno County park will receive $3 million in Proposition 68 funding to renovate the campgrounds and build a multi-use trail. In addition, the funding...
sjvsun.com
Overly, Sun-Maid CEO, departs after five-year run of shake ups at raisin packer
Sun-Maid Growers, the Fresno-based raisin and dried fruit processor, announced major changes to its leadership Monday. Harry Overly, who has been the President and CEO since 2017, will move to the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board to aid in a transition at the raisin packer. Overly is...
Mountain lion seen on Atwater High School campus
A mountain lion was spotted on the Atwater High School campus on Saturday.
Clovis, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lovington High School soccer team will have a game with Clovis High School on August 23, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Fresno couple celebrates 60th wedding anniversary
A Fresno couple celebrated quite the milestone on Sunday -- their 60th wedding anniversary.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore High girls golf look to continue to build
The Lemoore High Tigers girls golf team will open their 2022 campaign soon and head coach Kevin Roberts said the squad will be a work in progress. The Hanford Sentinel chatted with coach Roberts as the Tigers prepare to start the season. Question: Can you talk about your team this...
Fresno City College football holds scrimmage ahead of season
The Fresno City College football team is preparing for the 22-23 season. The Rams hosted their annual Red/White scrimmage on Saturday. FCC will face Merced on Thursday, August 25 in an exhibition game ahead of the regular season.
fooddive.com
Hormel workers at Corn Nuts plant go on strike
Forty employees at a Hormel Foods plant in Fresno, California, that makes Corn Nuts have gone on strike, according to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 85 that represents the workers. The strike, which started on Aug. 16, occurred because Hormel changed the workers’ medical...
Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
New recharge basin increases Fresno Irrigation District's storage capacity
The next time California experiences a wet year, the Fresno Irrigation District will be in a better position to collect flood runoff.
GV Wire
CalFresh Sees High Theft Rates After Being Targeted by Crime Groups
Fresno resident Natasha Torres has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years while battling two auto-immune diseases. After working for years as a single mother, Torres never thought she’d end up unable to move or in a wheelchair for many parts of her day. To...
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
