Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
I went 'Maverick' in Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' training plane and didn't eject my lunch
As "Top Gun: Maverick" heads to digital release, one USA TODAY reporter throws caution to the wind in a training flight and doesn't toss his cookies.
Sylvester Stallone’s Former Home Hits Market for $35 Million: See Inside
The house, which was most recently owned by TV writer and producer Steven Bochco, has seven bedrooms, a lighted tennis court, and gourmet kitchen, among other amenities.
Texas Church Issues Apology Over Unauthorized ‘Hamilton’ Shows, Confirms It Did Not Receive License to Stage Production
The Texas Church that produced multiple unauthorized and altered performances of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has apologized. In a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday seemingly by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church’s pastor Roman Gutierrez, the ministry has issued a formal apology to Miranda, Hamilton’s producers and the “numerous others who have contributed their intellectual property to Hamilton.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Lithgow to Direct Off-Broadway Solo Show 'Everything's Fine' From 'Emma' Writer-Director Douglas McGrath (Exclusive)Antonyo Awards Set In-Person Ceremony at Apollo Theater for 2022 (Exclusive)CAA, Black Theatre Coalition Launch Fellowship for Historically Marginalized Theater Agents The statement acknowledges that...
TVLine Items: Scott Foley Joins Benoist Series, Big Mouth Return Date and More
Scott Foley is catching a ride with The Girls on the Bus. The Scandal vet has joined Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in the aforementioned HBO Max series, which chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. The comedic drama is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter. Foley will recur as a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race. Chozick and Julie Plec developed...
