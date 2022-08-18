ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

TechRadar

Bad news Blade fans, Ubisoft has denied working on a new game

If you were hoping those recent rumors about an Ubisoft-developed Blade game to be true, we've got bad news. Supposedly tying in with the upcoming Blade film next year for Marvel Phase 5, the rumours originated with actor Edwin Gaffney. After posting two photos on Instagram in a motion capture suit with hashtag #ubisoftgames, the second photo shows a clapperboard stating "Marvel."
digg.com

BioShock Is Everywhere In Games, And Yet Nowhere In Itself

15 years ago, 2K's immersive sim took the world by storm...or sea, rather.
digg.com

This Country Calls Time On The 'War On Drugs'

It's the home of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, and the origin of legendary Santa Marta Gold — once the most sought-after varieties of weed in the United States — named after Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.
digg.com

Amplify And Modify Your Voice

Need to get louder? This is a great way to amplify yourself, and the voice changer adds a bit of fun too.
IndieWire

MoviePass Lives! App Will Have Tiered Pricing, a Waitlist, and a Catch

MoviePass is getting another chance. It’s been three years since the subscription theatergoing service was liquidated in bankruptcy, but over Labor Day weekend it will return just in time for the fall movie season. Starting August 25, with a waitlist posted at 9 a.m. ET, cinephiles can sign up for the beta version of the new model. The waitlist will only be open for five days, with free registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they’re accepted for one of three subscription price tiers, with $10, $20, and $30 options. Each subscription option provides credits to...
Video Games
Technology
Amazon
BGR.com

Netflix’s ad-supported plan might not always show commercials

Netflix has yet to share much information about its upcoming ad-supported plan, but details are slowly starting to leak out. For example, Bloomberg reported last Friday that Netflix won’t always show commercials on the new plan. Sources claim that the streaming service will not run ads during kids’ shows or on new original movies.
digg.com

This Is What 'Breaking Bad' Would Look Like If Pixar Made It

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 15 To August 21. The bloopers this week were sensational, just (*kisses fingertips*) chef's kiss level stuff.
digg.com

Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook And Instagram

Meta removes influencer Andrew Tate from its platforms for violating its policies.
digg.com

The Great Consolidation Of The Video Game Industry

Amid an ongoing spree of mergers and acquisitions, fewer companies own more of the gaming industry than ever before. But what does consolidation mean for workers, players, and the medium itself?.
digg.com

Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance

Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
digg.com

Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University

An invention like Bitcoin couldn't be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible.
