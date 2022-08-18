Read full article on original website
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah
– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:
Where Is AEW Heading With Its All Out Main Event?
When AEW presented its Quake By The Lake episode of Dynamite a couple of Wednesdays back, the show ended with the surprise return of AEW Champion CM Punk. Punk’s return seemed to solidify the plans for the upcoming All Out main event as the unification of the AEW Title and interim title in a match with Jon Moxley made all the sense in the world.
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 8.22.22
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Note on Identity of Attacker Who Targeted AJ Styles on WWE Raw
– As previously noted, a man in a hood interfered in AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley’s tag team match against The Miz and Ciampa during last night’s episode of WWE Raw. The Local Competitor Twitter account now has an update on the attacker who went after AJ Styles and was taken away by police during the show.
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on...
Edge Teases Retirement in Toronto Next Year After WWE Raw Goes Off-Air
– As noted, Edge defeated Damian Priest in the main event of last night’s WWE Raw in Toronto. After the match, Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, came out to save her husband from a beatdown by The Judgment Day. After the USA Network broadcast went off the air, Edge cut a promo for his hometown crowd, possibly teasing that he might soon be retiring again from wrestling.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
NXT Live Event Full Results 8.20.2022: Women’s Championship, North American Championship, And More
NXT held a live event tonight in Venice, FL. You can get the full results (per WrestlingBodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Joe Coffey def. Malik Blade. Gallus takes down Blade and Edris Enofe post-match, with a save made by NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers. *NXT Women’s Tag...
CMLL Grand Prix Results: Team Mexico Win Main Event
CMLL held it’s Grand Prix 2022 event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. It aired live on Ticketmaster. You can find results below, via Fightful:. * Fugaz, Dark Panther & Star Black beat Polvora, Okumura & Hijo del Villano III. * Lluvia, Dark Silueta...
Biography: WWE Legends Ratings & Viewership Plummet for Edge Episode
– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for the WWE on A&E programming lineup. Last Sunday’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends showcased the career of the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Numbers were down overall from last week’s episode, which showcased the rise of D-Generation X. The Edge...
More Backstage Notes on WWE Return of Johnny Gargano
– As noted, Johnny Gargano made a major return to WWE last night on Raw. PWInsider has some additional backstage notes on Gargano’s return last night. While this likely isn’t a surprise after Gargano Superkicked Theory on last night’s show, Johnny Gargano has been added to WWE’s internal roster as a babyface. Also, after the show, there was talk backstage that Gargano was flown into Toronto, Ontario, Canada by WWE on the company’s corporate jet, so he wouldn’t be seen by fans and his return would be kept hidden.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
RevPro Ten Year Anniversary Night Two Results: British Heavyweight Title Changes Hands
We have a new Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion following RevPro’s Ten Year Anniversary Night Two show. The company held the second night of the event on Sunday in London, and you can see the results below (per Cagematch.net):. * Greedy Souls def. Destination Everywhere. * Southside Women’s Championship Match:...
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact
Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
MLW Announces Tickets Officially on Sale for Fightland ’22
– Major League Wrestling (MLW) issued the following announcement on tickets going on sale today for Fightland ’22:. Tickets now on sale for MLW’s Oct 30 Philly return featuring FIGHTLAND’22. Get tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Tickets can now be purchased for Major...
Hangman Page Reveals His Wrestling Mt. Rushmore
Hangman Page is the latest wrestling star to name his “Mt. Rushmore” of wrestling. The former AEW World Champion was asked the oft-posed question during his Q&A at GalaxyCon recently and shared his thoughts on the topic. “Four of me,” Page joked in response to the question (per...
