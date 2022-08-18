ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside.

You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin . Long story short; A wanna-be Housewife told Tre and Jennifer about a stale Melissa Gorga cheating rumor before Season 13 began filming. Tre kept her trap shut, but Jennifer slipped the info to a new castmate who predictably told Melissa in the final hour.

It’s been reported that Melissa and Joe Gorga had been given a heads up about the cheating rumor. They were allegedly told by Teresa herself well before the latest season began filming. Regardless, Mel and Joe decided it was best not to attend their sister’s wedding to Luis Ruelas after the on-camera call out.

“Listen, I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming and I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa said on her new podcast , as reported by Us Weekly . “You’ll see it play out on TV,” she assured listeners, adding, “The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. … I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

A source close to the event explained, “ Teresa was given a day’s notice about them not attending, so it wasn’t like she was blindsided the day of. She moved on with her wedding and didn’t let it ruin her happy day.”

The insider also confirmed Teresa had known about the rumor for “over a year.” They claim she had been “pushing for it to come out. Finally, the [ RHONJ season 13] finale was perfect timing.” Don’t say Tre never did anything to help Melissa . Puppeteering an entire reality TV arc for free is modern-day charity.

Apparently, Melissa was “blindsided” by the news coming out. “That’s when things escalated and got out of control.”

On her own podcast, Melissa spoke about the reasons why she and her husband did not attend the wedding of the year. “Obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey ,” she said.

Melissa said she couldn’t reveal the “exact details,” but assured listeners there were “plenty of reasons for Joe and I to say it would be very strange — including everyone in that room, by the way — to look at Joe and I to say like, ‘Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, like, wishing them well on their wedding day.’ It would be strange.”

Joe is keeping his comments to that thirsty Instagram grid he keeps. “Blood doesn’t make you family,” he wrote in a since-delete post from August 5. “Disagreements are fine,” Joe captioned another Instagram upload on August 16. “Disrespect is not.”

TELL US – ARE YOU TEAM TRE OR TEAM GORGA? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE FUTURE OF RHONJ? ARE WE ALREADY READY FOR SEASON 14?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 35

AP_000072.5d48135cab274bacb7b3d224c335c8d9.0256
4d ago

Theresa things everyone watches because she’s such a star, Theresa… we watch because you are a train wreck. You are not who you think you are, you are a total mess. You live in your own reality and people find that entertaining because it’s not true reality

Reply
43
Margaret Lubash
5d ago

So, Theresa started another cheating rumor. When is she going to learn doing this stuff doesn’t add one iota to her classless self?

Reply(6)
42
cheeky shiela
4d ago

Teresa has a brother fetish....it's sickening. She would do anything to break up his marriage. ANY WOMAN he was involved with would be the same treatment she gives Melissa. She can't bare that he's with a woman....any woman. Sick woman.

Reply
21
