Leesville, La - Yesterday, The City of Leesville announced at the City Council Meeting, a resolution was accepted by the council for the Notice of Award for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project. Phase 1 of the project will include Jean St., where Port Arthur Terrace ends and will continue over the bridge, to the way to the 4 way intersection of John Paul Jones and Dennis St. A portion of Abe Allen Memorial Dr. will be included in phase 1 as well, due to a culvert that was replaced earlier in front of West Leesville Elementary School. The preconstruction meeting is scheduled for this week to determine a timeline for the project. Another city project has approved a bid and is awaiting approval to award. It will be submitted this week. Phase 1 of that project is the replacement of the water lines on Harrison St and Allen Ave. Mayor Rick Allen advised that Phase 2 of that project is replacing the asphalt on those roads after the water lines have been replaced. There is no projected timeline on this project at this time.

LEESVILLE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO