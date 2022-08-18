Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Police Officer Awarded
Leesville, La - Beth Westlake, Chief of The Leesville Police Department awarded Mike Bailey with the “Officer of the Quarter Award'' yesterday at the city council meeting. The recipient is chosen by their peers and recognized for their loyalty and dedication to the Leesville City Police Department and the citizens of the City of Leesville. Thank you Officer Bailey. We appreciate your service!
Crust Pizza in Sulphur Now Open Take a Look Inside!
Congrats, Sulphur! You have a new restaurant that doesn't involve a gas station, donut shop, or Mexican food! Crust Pizza is officially open over the weekend and is ready to serve the city of Sulphur. The pizza place proceeded to do a soft opening over the weekend for staff, family, and friends to make sure they were indeed ready to go. Now, it is open and ready to make all of your pizza dreams come true.
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the northbound lanes of the 3400 block of Enterprise Boulevard, between Leaman and College Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project Underway
Leesville, La - Yesterday, The City of Leesville announced at the City Council Meeting, a resolution was accepted by the council for the Notice of Award for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project. Phase 1 of the project will include Jean St., where Port Arthur Terrace ends and will continue over the bridge, to the way to the 4 way intersection of John Paul Jones and Dennis St. A portion of Abe Allen Memorial Dr. will be included in phase 1 as well, due to a culvert that was replaced earlier in front of West Leesville Elementary School. The preconstruction meeting is scheduled for this week to determine a timeline for the project. Another city project has approved a bid and is awaiting approval to award. It will be submitted this week. Phase 1 of that project is the replacement of the water lines on Harrison St and Allen Ave. Mayor Rick Allen advised that Phase 2 of that project is replacing the asphalt on those roads after the water lines have been replaced. There is no projected timeline on this project at this time.
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
Lake Charles American Press
Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store
Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts Makin’ Groceries mobile market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank held it’s grocery mobile market for residents in Lake Charles on August 20. Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks were provided by the SWLA Center for Health Services. The market offered freshly stocked low priced food as part of...
Deputies searching for missing Buna man last reported to be in Louisiana
BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man who was last known to be in Louisiana. Kolton Smith, 30, was seen leaving his home in Buna on August 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in an unknown direction, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop responds to complaints about Sacred Heart plans
The Diocese of Lake Charles has been under heat after the publication of several letters to the editor in the American Press, citing alleged discrimination against marginalized groups. This controversy began with the announcement of the demolition of the gym and rectory of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles.
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Georgia Pearl Smith
Georgia Pearl Smith, 86, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Leesville, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 23 from 5-8pm and Wednesday, August 24 from 10am-12pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. To read the full obituary click here.
beauregardnews.com
Work at new Beauregard animal control kennel begins
Beauregard Parish is one step closer to the start of construction at its new Animal Control facility. Ground work began this month at the site where the new kennels will be built; adjacent to the facility’s current location behind the Beauregard Parish Jail on Bolivar Bishop Drive and on property owned by the Beauregard Parish Police Jury.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Warns of Scam
Vernon Parish, La - VPSO has become aware of scam calls taking place within the Parish. Scammers are contacting SWEPCO customers and advising they are delinquent in the payment of their bills. Scammers then state that the customer's electric service will be shut off unless they provide banking or credit card information. VPSO would like to remind everyone; DO NOT provide any credit card or bank information to such callers.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022. Isaac Benjamin Vega, 32, San Antonio: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia. Joe Jesse Miranda, 25, Humble: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Obstruction of justice. Jared Paul Ladart, 23, Monroe: Domestic...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Robeline man arrested for stealing gas, oil equipment in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. On June 15 Chesapeake Energy reported an item missing from a location on Old Pleasant Hill Road. The item was located at the residence of...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Leonard Frederick Endris
Leonard F. Endris passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Leesville, Louisiana on Wednesday, August 24 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home, Leesville, Louisiana. Burial will follow at Old Anacoco Baptist Church Cemetery.
