Bethenny Frankel Loves Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hairstyle

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUwMA_0hMGerin00

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel always has a full plate. She has raised over $100 million in aid for Ukraine through her BStrong Foundation .

Bethenny shared that Bravo approached her about joining the new RHONY : Legacy series, which will feature alums from the franchise . Sadly, Bethenny doesn’t think that Bravo can afford to pay her enough.

But she will be returning to our TV screens again, this time as Kevin O’Leary’s co-host on CNBC’s Money Court . Kevin stars on Shark Tank , and Bethenny has been a guest on the show.

Bethenny once said that if there was a “Mount Rushmore of Housewives” it would feature her, Teresa Giudice , NeNe Leakes , and Lisa Vanderpump . It’s hard to argue with that list.

On August 6, 2022, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa wed her Prince Charming , Luis “Louie” Ruelas , in front of 220 guests. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga , and his wife, Melissa Gorga , did not attend the festivities . An insider claimed, “There was a very tense Housewives finale filmed earlier this week.” Another source alleged that Teresa was spreading rumors that would cause trouble in the Gorgas marriage. It appears that there is speculation that Melissa cheated on Joe .

The other thing that caused chatter at the RHONJ royal wedding was Teresa’s mile-high hairdo and crown . Lucia Casazza, who created the look, spilled all the tea about Teresa’s wedding hairstyle on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy . “You go big, or you go home. [Teresa] said, ‘My hair has to be over the top,’” Lucia shared. Mission accomplished!

The hairpiece cost $7,000, with the styling adding on another $2,500. To create Teresa’s dream hairstyle, three pieces of mesh, seven bundles of hair extensions, and 1,500 Bobby pins were utilized. According to Lucia, it took two hours to remove all the hair and pins at the end of the night, and Teresa had an aching neck from the weight of the hair.

Page Six reported that Bethenny weighed in on Teresa’s iconic ‘do on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel . “The hair was its own being getting married,” Bethenny remarked.

“She knows where she came from, she is an Italian broad from Jersey … She got her hair done from her Jersey hairstylist and she’s the same Teresa that walked in with the cash to pay for the furniture, so yes, I am here for it, I want more,” Bethenny added.

According to Page Six , Teresa’s hair was compared to “The Bride of Frankenstein” and Marge Simpson on social media. Her headline-making tresses pay homage to real Mediterranean and Italian brides.

“So, I love the fact that Teresa is now with this long sort of massive … crown hairdo, with this lavish elaborate party that is a circus, that her dress is so ornate, it’s over-the-top — like good for her,” the RHONY alum stated.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Says She Doesn’t Exercise

As you may recall, Bethenny previously criticized Teresa for not wanting a prenup . During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live , host Andy Cohen asked the bride-to-be if she was signing a prenup . Teresa responded, “No. I mean, I don’t know.” Oof.

Comments by Bravo shared a screenshot of Bethenny’s comment. “I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy ,” Bethenny stated.

Bethenny still believes that Teresa should have signed a prenup. “That’s not my business, it’s her life and her choice, her marriage, and she seems happy and she’s in love,” Bethenny said.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT BETHENNY LIKED TERESA’S HAIRDO? SHOULD TERESA HAVE SIGNED A PRENUP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Bethenny Frankel Loves Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hairstyle appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

HollywoodLife

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
