WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Arts Council Member Appreciation Night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Arts Council will host our first ever Members’ Appreciation Night on Tuesday, August 30th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in our gallery @Room 1927. This event will highlight our wonderful member artists and organizations as well as serve as a closing reception for the 2022 Annual MAC Members’ Show. Our members are the heart and soul of our organization, and are essential to the arts and cultural community here in Mobile. We cannot wait to honor them at this long overdue, but greatly anticipated event.
WALA-TV FOX10
DIY Football Project at Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip to Hammer and Stain Eastern Shore for a football themed art project! With the help of owner Karen Barlow, Joe put together a “Go Jags” piece and it turned out fantastic. Click the link to see the process from start to finish!
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County School Board approves deal to play high school football games at Ladd
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County Public School officials pulled high school football games from Ladd after last year’s shooting that left five people injured. The plan was to never go back to Ladd. Plans changed when none of the five on-campus stadiums were finished for this season. “We felt...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Snapper Cakes
Tyler with OSO at Bear Point Harbor & Kerrie with Children’s of Alabama visit the Studio 10 kitchen to make this Gulf Coast spin on crab cakes. They’re also sharing details about the Hooked on a Cure fishing tournament to benefit Children’s of Alabama. You can find all of the event information below the recipe.
WALA-TV FOX10
Kids Win Fishing Tournament at The Wharf benefits Make-A-Wish Alabama
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - It was a fishing tournament for kids to benefit kids. The Kids Win Fishing Tournament returned to The Wharf in Orange Beach Saturday for the second year. The event benefited Make-A-Wish Alabama, which grants wishes for critically-ill children across the state. The fishing began Friday...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System set to vote on new contract with Ladd
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If all goes as expected -- high school football will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Mobile County Public School Board set to vote on a new contract Monday. The biggest change moving forward -- security -- which they say will be paramount. The school system confirming...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope resident turns 100
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A special birthday was celebrated on the Eastern Shore. Christine Lawson turned 100 years old on Friday. She was surrounded by family and friends and even got a proclamation from Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. She lived most of her life in Birmingham before moving to Fairhope...
WALA-TV FOX10
Smithsonian exhibit on voting history to open in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian Museum will open at the Pascagoula High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. Organizers gave WLOX viewers a sneak preview of “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” on Monday ahead of their grand opening. “Literally, if you went...
WALA-TV FOX10
American Legion Riders hit the road for their legacy ride to help raise money
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of motorcycles and their riders were ready to hit the road and raise money. American Legion has been on a mission for the past 16 years to help children who lost a parent or still have a parent that carries the visible and invisible scars of war.
WALA-TV FOX10
Topgolf takes ‘significant first step’ forward in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission on Monday voted 2-1 to approve $1.25 million incentives for Topgolf, half of an overall $2.5 million package intended to lure the rapidly growing entertainment outlet. The Texas-based company plans to construct a two-story building at the site of the former Hollywood...
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., officers responded to 304 Bay Shore Avenue, Central Plaza Tower, in reference to one possibly shot. When officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail. Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch. Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon police officer was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening in Summerdale. The accident occurred this evening just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 59 and Baldwin County Road 36, closing Highway 59 for a time. According to Summerdale Police Chief...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who has possibly burglarized several homes in the Bronner St community. According to Prichard Police, one home, in particular, has been hit at least 3 times with tool merchandise stolen...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect accused of breaking into home shatters glass window in broad daylight
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is currently behind bars after being accused of breaking into a house in Midtown Mobile. Jimmy Vice was sitting in his living room on Dauphin Street Sunday evening around 5:45 p.m. when he heard someone banging incessantly on his front door. “I heard someone...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to revoke bond of former Mobile doctor charged in fatal wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke bond of a former doctor charged with reckless murder in a fatal traffic accident. Mobile County prosecutors had argued that Jonathan Nakhla abused loosened restrictions of his house arrest by spending the night on Aug. 12 at his father’s home in Daphne. Defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks told the lawyers he would issue an order clarifying that the defendant can go to his father’s house only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain has the potential to be heavy at times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Expect numerous chances for rain and storms to continue rolling through later today and tonight. The rain has the potential to be heavy with lightning mixed in. Rain coverage will remain at 70% through Thursday, but the coverage will ease down this weekend to the 40-50% range. Moisture levels remain extremely high in the short term and that makes it very easy for these showers and storms to form. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s this week, but will flirt with 90 by the weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
