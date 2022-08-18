Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It IsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood
Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
Santa Monica Mirror
Police Release More Details About Santa Monica High School Slashing
Police have released updates about the weapon used in a slashing at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students.
westsidetoday.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured
LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed...
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
NBC San Diego
Those Newly Installed Botts' Dots Didn't Stop Street Takeover in Compton
Newly installed Botts' dots didn't stop drivers from taking part in a street takeover in Compton early Monday morning, sending city officials back to the drawing board when it comes to stopping dangerous stunts. The Bott's dots are raised markers or bumps that can severely damage tires if drivers do...
One Male Killed, One Wounded in Shooting at South LA Business
One person was killed and another wounded when a gunman fired into a business in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Shoots Woman to Death During Argument Downtown
A man shot a woman to death during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery
Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 injured in violent crash in Beverly Hills, police say
Police are investigating a major crash in Beverly Hills that sent two people to the hospital.
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona today.
Comments / 3