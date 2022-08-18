Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...

