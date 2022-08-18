ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Police Release More Details About Santa Monica High School Slashing

Police have released updates about the weapon used in a slashing at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students.
SANTA MONICA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at liquor store leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of unincorporated South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 4:10 p.m. Sunday at 1766 Firestone Blvd., according to Lt. D. Martinez of the Century Sheriff’s Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Those Newly Installed Botts' Dots Didn't Stop Street Takeover in Compton

Newly installed Botts' dots didn't stop drivers from taking part in a street takeover in Compton early Monday morning, sending city officials back to the drawing board when it comes to stopping dangerous stunts. The Bott's dots are raised markers or bumps that can severely damage tires if drivers do...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Vandals deface multiple headstones at historic Long Beach cemetery

Julie Bartolotto was greeted with toppled headstones, smashed memorials and defaced photos when she walked around Long Beach's historic Sunnyside Cemetery on Saturday. "This is a place of respect and these headstones can't easily be recreated," said Bartolotto, the Executive Director at the city's Historical Society.She added that she was devasted and panicked as the nonprofit is just weeks away from putting on its highly anticipated 26-annual historical cemetery tour. Every year, the event draws thousands of people hoping to learn about Long Beach's pride and joy such as 1924 Southern California PGA Golf champion Dick Linares or Japanese internment survivors...
LONG BEACH, CA
