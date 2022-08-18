ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

USWNT Great O’Reilly, 37, Scores Four Minutes Into UWCL Debut

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cQMb_0hMGeQ5I00

Heather O’Reilly cited playing in the Champions League as the reason she came out of retirement.

Former U.S. women’s national team star Heather O’Reilly kicked off her long-anticipated UEFA Women’s Champions League debut with a goal for Irish side Shelbourne FC.

O’Reilly previously cited the chance to play in the Champions League as one of the primary reasons for coming out of retirement this summer , and just four minutes in, she made it a memorable introduction to the competition.

Against Slovenian side Pomurje in the first of two rounds of group stage qualifying, the 37-year-old winger sent a looping header off a loose ball over the keeper before being swarmed by her Shelbourne teammates in celebration. The goal ended up being the match-winner in Shelbourne’s 1–0 victory as O’Reilly played 53 minutes for the Irish side.

“What a dream come true," O'Reilly said in an interview posted online by the club. "Playing in the Champions League was such a life dream for me, and so I can’t believe it actually happened today. And to add to it, obviously to score, and that being the game-winner is just amazing. ... I didn’t think it was going to be possible in my career.”

Prior to the match, O’Reilly had already made headlines for taking a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo, who will not participate in Champions League soccer this season if he remains with Manchester United.

Right before she chose to come out of retirement, O’Reilly had been named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame players ballot after a career that featured three Olympic gold medals, a World Cup title in 2015, three NWSL championships and 171 international appearances for the U.S. Her return to action will restart the three-year clock on being eligible for induction, but it’s a trade-off she happily is making.

“I am somebody that chases their dreams,” O’Reilly said after announcing her return on the BBC World Football podcast last month. “I had a long, successful, trophy-ridden career and I am very proud of that, but there was this one hole on my resume that I never played Champions League football.”

Now, not only has O’Reilly accomplished her Champions League dream, she’s also become a goalscorer to add to an overflowing résumé.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game

PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Heather O'reilly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Former Ryder Cup golfer takes shot at Ian Poulter

Part of the deal when you join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is that you’re going to get criticized by some of your contemporaries. Most of those critiques have come from golfers associated with the PGA Tour. However, they don’t have a monopoly on taking shots at LIV Golf players and one former European Tour player has joined the fray, lashing out at Ian Poulter.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Soccer League#Uwcl Debut#The Champions League#Irish#Slovenian#Manchester United
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Boat Photo

United States women's national team and NWSL star Alex Morgan has been dominating on the pitch this year. Morgan, who some believed to be past her prime, has been on a scoring tear this season. She's clearly still a very important part of the United States women's national team's future.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Lowry on his caddie's sandals: 'Looked like Jesus out there' at BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, Del. – Shane Lowry may be the odd man out of finishing in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points standings, but he never lost his sense of humor. Before the final round of the BMW Championship, Lowry hopped on his social media and posted a video of his caddie Brian Martin wearing a pair of Birkenstock sandals, noting he played so poorly on the front nine on Saturday – Lowry shot 3-over 38 – “I got Jesus on the bag for the back.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations

At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

90K+
Followers
38K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy