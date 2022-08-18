USWNT Great O’Reilly, 37, Scores Four Minutes Into UWCL Debut

Heather O’Reilly cited playing in the Champions League as the reason she came out of retirement.

Former U.S. women’s national team star Heather O’Reilly kicked off her long-anticipated UEFA Women’s Champions League debut with a goal for Irish side Shelbourne FC.

O’Reilly previously cited the chance to play in the Champions League as one of the primary reasons for coming out of retirement this summer , and just four minutes in, she made it a memorable introduction to the competition.

Against Slovenian side Pomurje in the first of two rounds of group stage qualifying, the 37-year-old winger sent a looping header off a loose ball over the keeper before being swarmed by her Shelbourne teammates in celebration. The goal ended up being the match-winner in Shelbourne’s 1–0 victory as O’Reilly played 53 minutes for the Irish side.

“What a dream come true," O'Reilly said in an interview posted online by the club. "Playing in the Champions League was such a life dream for me, and so I can’t believe it actually happened today. And to add to it, obviously to score, and that being the game-winner is just amazing. ... I didn’t think it was going to be possible in my career.”

Prior to the match, O’Reilly had already made headlines for taking a jab at Cristiano Ronaldo, who will not participate in Champions League soccer this season if he remains with Manchester United.

Right before she chose to come out of retirement, O’Reilly had been named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame players ballot after a career that featured three Olympic gold medals, a World Cup title in 2015, three NWSL championships and 171 international appearances for the U.S. Her return to action will restart the three-year clock on being eligible for induction, but it’s a trade-off she happily is making.

“I am somebody that chases their dreams,” O’Reilly said after announcing her return on the BBC World Football podcast last month. “I had a long, successful, trophy-ridden career and I am very proud of that, but there was this one hole on my resume that I never played Champions League football.”

Now, not only has O’Reilly accomplished her Champions League dream, she’s also become a goalscorer to add to an overflowing résumé.

More Soccer Coverage: