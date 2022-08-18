ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Central Florida animal shelter won’t accept new cats due to infectious virus

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

A Central Florida animal shelter won’t accept new cats due to an infectious virus.

Lake County Animal Shelter said a small number of cats recently tested positive for the virus, according to a county press release Thursday morning. The shelter was coordinating a local “trap, neuter, vaccinate and return” program when they brought in a litter of kittens. Those cats tested positive for panleukopenia, a highly contagious and life-threatening infectious disease in cats.

The shelter used contact tracing to identify which cats were exposed to the virus, according to the press release. Employees notified anyone who adopted cats that may have been exposed to the virus. Over the next two weeks, and possibly longer, cats already in the shelter will be quarantined. Therefore, Lake County suspended all cat operations until they can ensure things are back to normal.

Residents who still need support can use Lake’s “Wait-til-8″ program. The program provides free vaccinations, food, and supplies to keep high-risk kittens in safer environments, according to the press release.

The shelter will only accept cats in immediate need of care and will shelter them off-site at another facility until the quarantine is over.

