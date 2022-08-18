Florida Man Arrested Videoing Under Women’s Skirts In A Thrift Store

Vincent Carlo, 72

A 72-year-old Florida man has been arrested after getting caught videoing up the skirts of women in a store.

On June 20th, 2022 deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W Street for a disturbance.

Witnesses said Vincent Carlo took photos underneath a female’s skirt while in the store, and left when he was confronted.

Video surveillance also showed Carlo walking around the store and holding his cellphone underneath two female victims’ skirts to take photos.

Deputies located Carlo walking about a block away from the store. When he was asked about the incident, he eventually mentioned having many photographs of other victims on his cellphone. The cellphone was located where he had previously tossed it nearby and seized for evidence.

During the investigation, photographs and videos underneath the skirts/dresses of at least 14 female victims from the age of three to adult were located on Carlo’s cellphone. These photos/videos were taken without consent at various locations, including the thrift store on the 5700-block of North W Street and a restaurant on the 8000-block of Lavelle Way from the time frame of April-June 2022.

72-year-old Vincent Carlo has been arrested for voyeurism, video voyeurism, battery, and two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age.

This investigation continues, as more victims may come forward. The ECSO has been able to identify two of the 14 victims. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

