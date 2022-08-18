ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Arrested Videoing Under Women’s Skirts In A Thrift Store

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29eELM_0hMGeDr500 Vincent Carlo, 72

A 72-year-old Florida man has been arrested after getting caught videoing up the skirts of women in a store.

On June 20th, 2022 deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W Street for a disturbance.

Witnesses said Vincent Carlo took photos underneath a female’s skirt while in the store, and left when he was confronted.

Video surveillance also showed Carlo walking around the store and holding his cellphone underneath two female victims’ skirts to take photos.

Deputies located Carlo walking about a block away from the store. When he was asked about the incident, he eventually mentioned having many photographs of other victims on his cellphone. The cellphone was located where he had previously tossed it nearby and seized for evidence.

In the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Biden’s Plan For The IRS Is A “Middle Finger” To Americans

During the investigation, photographs and videos underneath the skirts/dresses of at least 14 female victims from the age of three to adult were located on Carlo’s cellphone. These photos/videos were taken without consent at various locations, including the thrift store on the 5700-block of North W Street and a restaurant on the 8000-block of Lavelle Way from the time frame of April-June 2022.

72-year-old Vincent Carlo has been arrested for voyeurism, video voyeurism, battery, and two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age.

This investigation continues, as more victims may come forward. The ECSO has been able to identify two of the 14 victims. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Violent Crime#Carlo#Americans
CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Sports
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy